HIL Player Auction: Harmanpreet, Abhishek, Hardik Shine On Day 1

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Hockey India League (HIL) player auction 2024/25 got underway in thrilling fashion, with all eight franchises spending heavily to acquire Indian men's team core players. Gurjant Singh (Rs 19 lakh) was the first buy while star drag-flicker and Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh (Rs 78 lakh) emerged as the costliest buy in the first half. Both players were acquired by Soorma Hockey Club, owned by JSW Sports.

Abhishek became the second-most expensive buy, acquired by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 72 lakh while Hardik Singh went to UP Rudras for Rs 70 lakh.

Other notable buys from the first lot included Amit Rohidas (for Rs 48 lakh to Tamil Nadu Dragons), Jugraj Singh (for Rs 48 lakh to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), and Sumit (for Rs 46 lakh to Hyderabad Toofans).

Meanwhile, among the overseas goalkeepers, Ireland's David Harte was the top buy, with Tamil Nadu Dragons winning the bid for Rs 32 lakh. Germany's Jean-Paul Danneberg (for Rs 27 lakh to Hyderabad Toofans), the Netherlands' Pirmin Blaak (for Rs 25 lakh to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), and Belgium's Vincent Vanasch (for Rs 23 lakh to Soorma Hockey Club) were also acquired. Indian goalkeepers Suraj Karkera was acquired for Rs 22 lakh by Team Gonasika, and Pawan for Rs 15 lakh by Delhi SG Pipers.

Full List of players sold so far on Hockey India League Auction Day 1:

Gurjant Singh (Soorma Hockey Club, 19 lakh), Mandeep Singh (Team Gonasika, 25 lakh), Manpreet Singh (Team Gonasika, 42 lakh), Sukhjeet Singh (Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, 42 lakh), Amit Rohidas (Tamil Nadu Dragons, 48 lakh), Nilakanta Sharma (Hyderabad Toofans, 34 lakh), Sanjay (Kalinga Lancers, 38 lakh), Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (UP Rudras, 28 lakh), Vivek Sagar Prasad (Soorma Hockey Club, 40 lakh), Hardik Singh (UP Rudras, 70 lakh), Harmanpreet Singh (Soorma Hockey Club, 78 lakh), Sumit (Hyderabad Toofans, 46 lakh), Abhishek (Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, 72 lakh), Jugraj Singh (Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, 48 lakh), Krishan B Pathak (Kalinga Lancers, 32 lakh), Shamsher Singh (Delhi SG Pipers, 42 lakh), Jarmanpreet Singh (Delhi SG Pipers, 40 lakh), Rajkumar Pal (Delhi SG Pipers, 40 lakh), David Harte (Tamil Nadu Dragons, 32 lakh), Jean-Paul Danneberg (Hyderabad Toofans, 27 lakh), Oliver Payne (Team Gonasika, 15 lakh), Pirmin Blaak (Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, 25 lakh), Tomás Santiago (Delhi SG Pipers, 10 lakh), Vincent Vanasch (Soorma Hockey Club, 23 lakh), Suraj Karkera (Team Gonasika, 22 lakh), and Pawan (Delhi SG Pipers, 15 lakh).