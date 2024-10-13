عربي


Prime Minister Meets Saudi Minister Of Media

10/13/2024 9:14:59 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met at the Amiri Diwan on Sunday with Minister of media of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HE Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani.

The Peninsula

