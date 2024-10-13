Prosecutor General's Office Starts Investigation Into Alleged Execution Of Nine Ukrainian Pows In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has initiated a criminal investigation regarding the alleged execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia's Kursk region.

This was announced by Ukraine's Prosecutor General, Andrii Kostin, on , as reported by Ukrinform.

He emphasized that the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and constitutes an international crime.

An investigation has thus been launched into violations of the laws and of war, coupled with intentional murder.

"We are doing everything possible to identify and punish all those responsible for the crimes the aggressor country is committing against Ukraine and Ukrainians," Kostin stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the analytical project DeepState, which cites sources from the 1st Tank Brigade, Russian forces allegedly executed nine Ukrainian soldiers on October 10 in Kursk region.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, has appealed to international organizations regarding the possible execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia's Kursk region.