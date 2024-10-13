First China-Azerbaijan International Conference: Platform For Deepening Scientific Relations
The first China-Azerbaijani international conference attracted
great interest in both China and Azerbaijan, Azernews reports,
citing Azertag.
Aghshin Aliyev, the head of the Azerbaijani language department
of the Asia faculty of the Beijing Foreign Languages University,
the initiator and chairman of the conference, Ph.D. in philology,
said this while sharing his views on the results of the
conference.
He noted that PXDU is the first and only higher education
institution in China where Azerbaijani studies were formed and
developed. It is no coincidence that in 2015, the Ministry of
Education of China made a decision regarding the organization of
the Azerbaijani language specialty at this higher educational
institution. In 2018, for the first time, and for the second time
in 2023, the university accepted the Azerbaijani language major. In
addition, the establishment of the Azerbaijani language department,
the compilation of dictionaries and textbooks, the publication of
monographs and articles on Azerbaijani culture, the organization of
lectures at prestigious Chinese universities, and other events and
scientific projects can be considered the beginning of the science
of Azerbaijani studies in China.
Aghshin Aliyev stated that the holding of the Azerbaijani
studies conference at PXSU is a logical continuation of these
processes, and said that the university management attaches special
importance to the development of the Azerbaijani language
specialty, and the regular organization of the Azerbaijani studies
conference at the higher education institution is supported at the
highest level. Our interviewer emphasized the support of the Heydar
Aliyev Foundation, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in China and the
Embassy of China in Azerbaijan in organizing the conference.
