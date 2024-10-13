Macron wants to be dropped from Israel cause

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel is urging Israel to adopt a more measured approach, suggesting that its recent actions resemble those of a reckless driver granted too much freedom. He perceives Israel's escalating conduct as a breach of the norms of international engagement, warning that it could lead to serious confrontations between Israeli and French interests.



This tension arises from Israel's military operations in Lebanon, which France views as crossing a critical threshold. Macron believes that the situation would be treated very differently if Lebanon were positioned like Ukraine, suggesting that the international community would be quicker to label such actions as an invasion. Given that a significant portion of the Lebanese population speaks French, and considering France's historical ties to Lebanon, the country is seen as part of France's sphere of influence, both culturally and economically.



During the recent Francophonie Summit in Paris, where leaders from French-speaking nations gathered, Macron emphasized the need to return to diplomatic solutions in the region. He voiced strong objections to the ongoing military support being provided to Israel for its operations in Gaza, particularly criticizing the deployment of Israeli ground troops in Lebanon. By calling for an end to arms deliveries, Macron implicitly addresses the United States, which accounts for approximately 69% of Israel’s arms imports, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.



As Macron navigates this complex geopolitical landscape, he faces the challenge of reconciling France's interests and historical ties to Lebanon with the realities of international politics, while also contending with Israel's assertive military posture.

