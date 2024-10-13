Top Diplomat Calls On World To Take Action Against Russia Over Executions Of Pows

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha appealed to the international community to focus on the frequent cases of torture and execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russia and to take immediate action in this regard.

The minister addressed the issue in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

He emphasized that Russia's brutal of Ukrainian prisoners of war is "absolute barbarism, grave violation of international humanitarian law, laws and of war." According to him, executions are becoming more and more frequent. He recalled that, as per UN data, 95% of Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Russia are subjected to torture, denied basic needs and access.

"International community must take immediate action. Issue ICC arrest warrants for Russian executioners and torturers. Boost sanctions pressure. Demand access for international monitors and medics to detention sites, facilitate release of POWs and all illegally detained persons," Sybiha stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the DeepState analytical project, which refers to sources in the 1st Separate Panzer Brigade, the Russian military executed nine Ukrainian POWs in Kursk region on October 10.

Dmytro Lubinets , the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, appealed to international organizations regarding the purported execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.