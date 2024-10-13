Poland claims it is taking care of Ukraine’s costs for Starlink service

(MENAFN) In a significant announcement, Polish Foreign Radoslaw Sikorski revealed that Poland is covering all costs associated with Ukraine’s use of the Starlink satellite communication system. This statement was made during a press conference on Thursday, highlighting Poland's commitment to supporting Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia.



Starlink, operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has been praised by Ukrainian officials for providing crucial internet access to and officials during the war. Musk initially began supplying Starlink ground equipment shortly after the conflict erupted, but later expressed frustration over the lack of financial support for the service. Following his concerns, the Pentagon stepped in to cover the costs temporarily.



However, Sikorski emphasized that the current Starlink modules in use within Ukraine are not funded by Musk but are entirely financed by Poland. “We are doing it, and no one else is doing it,” he stated, underlining Poland’s unique role in supporting Ukraine’s communication infrastructure.



This funding is part of Poland's broader strategy to assist Ukraine in its efforts against Russian aggression. Sikorski noted that these efforts were outlined for Polish President Andrzej Duda in anticipation of an upcoming international meeting.



The Polish president was scheduled to attend a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany, a coalition of nations aimed at providing military support to Ukraine. However, the event was postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Europe, citing the need to focus on Hurricane Milton and its implications for the U.S.



Poland's commitment to financing the Starlink service illustrates its proactive stance in supporting Ukraine and its determination to strengthen communication capabilities critical for defense operations. As the conflict continues, the collaboration between Poland and Ukraine reflects the ongoing solidarity among nations in the face of external threats.

