Chemical drip activates emergency in Texas

(MENAFN) A serious chemical incident at the Deer Park oil refinery in Texas has resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left five others injured, as reported on Thursday. In light of the emergency, local authorities have urged residents to remain indoors and to keep their air conditioning systems off until it is deemed safe to do otherwise.



The leak was first reported around 4:40 PM local time, prompting the activation of emergency protocols. Initial investigations suggest that a contractor at the refinery, which is operated by the Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex, accidentally opened a line containing highly toxic hydrogen sulfide gas. While authorities have confirmed one fatality, reports indicate that a second body was observed being airlifted from the scene by a Life Flight helicopter.



To mitigate the leak's impact, Pemex announced that the operation of both the coking unit and hydro treating units was proactively halted, and safety venting procedures were implemented. The company stated that they notified authorities in accordance with established safety protocols. Despite the serious nature of the incident, Pemex has claimed that “no impact on the community has been reported.”



In response to the chemical leak, a shelter-in-place order was issued for residents of Deer Park and the surrounding areas, including the nearby city of Pasadena. Residents have been instructed to remain indoors, close all windows and doors, and avoid using air conditioning until the situation is resolved and an all-clear is given.



Hydrogen sulfide is utilized in various industrial processes, particularly in petroleum production and refining. It is known to be highly toxic, corrosive, and flammable. Exposure to higher concentrations can lead to severe health risks, including life-threatening conditions if inhaled.



As authorities continue to manage the situation, the community remains on alert for further updates and safety advisories.

