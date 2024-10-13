Islamic Architectural Heritage Of Shusha City Symposium Wraps Up

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The symposium "Islamic Architectural Heritage of Shusha City"
held in Shusha, organized by the Shusha City State Reserve
Department, with the support of ICESCO, ended its work with a panel
discussion on October 13.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the final panel discussion
was on "Sustainable architecture, material, design,
implementation".
Speaking at the discussions, Demet Ulusoy Binan, Fatma Samadova,
Hamida Rhouma, Pietro Laureano, and Aziza Miledin spoke about the
process of preserving the architectural heritage. There were also
presentations and a mutual exchange of views on the research,
analysis, and evaluation of historical monuments, the approach to
conservation, and the determination of intervention methods for
implementation.
In addition, the participants shared their architectural
experience in the direction of construction of infrastructure,
which is of special importance during urban planning and
residential construction.
It should be noted that, in addition to Azerbaijan, more than 80
architects from Turkey, Egypt, UAE, Tunisia, Kenya, Jordan, Italy,
Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and Great Britain participated in the
symposium.
On the first day of the symposium, foreign architects got to
know the historical-architectural monuments and restored mosques
and fortress walls of Shusha city. The guests were given extensive
information about the large-scale infrastructure projects and the
continuation of improvement, construction, and reconstruction works
in the direction of the restoration of the city of Shusha, which is
rich in ancient historical and cultural monuments, and a city tour
was organized.
The second day of the event started with the official part.
Those who spoke at the opening ceremony said that this event would
be a great contribution to the development of architecture in terms
of the uniqueness of Shusha architecture and the history and
importance of the architecture of the Islamic world.
Then the symposium continued with panel discussions on the
topics "Regeneration of the historical urban fabric", "Modern life
of monuments", and "Sustainable architecture, material, design,
implementation".
