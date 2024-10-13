Islamic Architectural Heritage Of Shusha City Symposium Wraps Up

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The symposium "Islamic Architectural Heritage of Shusha City" held in Shusha, organized by the Shusha City State Reserve Department, with the support of ICESCO, ended its work with a panel discussion on October 13.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the final panel discussion was on "Sustainable architecture, material, design, implementation".

Speaking at the discussions, Demet Ulusoy Binan, Fatma Samadova, Hamida Rhouma, Pietro Laureano, and Aziza Miledin spoke about the process of preserving the architectural heritage. There were also presentations and a mutual exchange of views on the research, analysis, and evaluation of historical monuments, the approach to conservation, and the determination of intervention methods for implementation.

In addition, the participants shared their architectural experience in the direction of construction of infrastructure, which is of special importance during urban planning and residential construction.

It should be noted that, in addition to Azerbaijan, more than 80 architects from Turkey, Egypt, UAE, Tunisia, Kenya, Jordan, Italy, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and Great Britain participated in the symposium.

On the first day of the symposium, foreign architects got to know the historical-architectural monuments and restored mosques and fortress walls of Shusha city. The guests were given extensive information about the large-scale infrastructure projects and the continuation of improvement, construction, and reconstruction works in the direction of the restoration of the city of Shusha, which is rich in ancient historical and cultural monuments, and a city tour was organized.

The second day of the event started with the official part. Those who spoke at the opening ceremony said that this event would be a great contribution to the development of architecture in terms of the uniqueness of Shusha architecture and the history and importance of the architecture of the Islamic world.

Then the symposium continued with panel discussions on the topics "Regeneration of the historical urban fabric", "Modern life of monuments", and "Sustainable architecture, material, design, implementation".