ISESCO Adopts Relevant Documents Regarding Armenian Vandalism In Garabagh
As reported earlier, on October 8-9, the 12th session of the
Islamic World Heritage Committee of ICESCO was held in Shusha, the
cultural capital of Azerbaijan, and the entire Islamic world.
The session continued on October 9. In the third session,
various nominations submitted to the Islamic World Heritage List
were reviewed.
At the end of the event, the ISESCO delegation gave an opinion
on the discussions and Azerbaijan was appreciated for organizing
such an event.
I am very happy about our participation in the event dedicated
to the historical and Islamic cultural monuments of the city of
Shusha. We express our gratitude to Azerbaijan for holding such an
important event.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the ICESCO representative,
Bilel Shabbi said these words.
"We are very glad that Azerbaijan attaches such great importance
to the historical monuments and heritage of the city of Shusha. I
would like to specially note that this event will be traditional.
We support Azerbaijan's initiatives and activities in the direction
of restoring historical monuments and rebuilding the city's
infrastructure," he added.
Bilel Shabbi, who also shared his views on Armenian vandalism,
said: "We have seen the vandalism and destruction committed in
Shusha city, Agdam, and Garabagh in general. I should note that we
have already adopted relevant documents regarding these and they
are aimed at preventing the destruction of historical monuments and
heritage during and after the war and conflict. We are trying to
help the member countries so that when they come across such
situations, they will carry out the work to restore cities,
villages, and historical monuments more quickly."
It is significant to note that after the occupation of the
Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur regions of Azerbaijan in the 1990s,
Armenia along with ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis, carried
out mass destruction with special vandalism against national and
historical monuments in those areas. It is no coincidence that in
2020 when Agdam was liberated from the Armenian occupation, foreign
representatives who visited Garabagh called it the Hiroshima of the
South Caucasus. The extent of the destruction was so great that it
became impossible to restore many historical monuments there.
Unfortunately, the international court and Western organizations
do not take any measure of comprehensive and large-scale damage
caused by Armenia to Azerbaijan today.
