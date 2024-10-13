ISESCO Adopts Relevant Documents Regarding Armenian Vandalism In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As reported earlier, on October 8-9, the 12th session of the Islamic World Heritage Committee of ICESCO was held in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, and the entire Islamic world.

The session continued on October 9. In the third session, various nominations submitted to the Islamic World Heritage List were reviewed.

At the end of the event, the ISESCO delegation gave an opinion on the discussions and Azerbaijan was appreciated for organizing such an event.

I am very happy about our participation in the event dedicated to the historical and Islamic cultural monuments of the city of Shusha. We express our gratitude to Azerbaijan for holding such an important event.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the ICESCO representative, Bilel Shabbi said these words.

"We are very glad that Azerbaijan attaches such great importance to the historical monuments and heritage of the city of Shusha. I would like to specially note that this event will be traditional. We support Azerbaijan's initiatives and activities in the direction of restoring historical monuments and rebuilding the city's infrastructure," he added.

Bilel Shabbi, who also shared his views on Armenian vandalism, said: "We have seen the vandalism and destruction committed in Shusha city, Agdam, and Garabagh in general. I should note that we have already adopted relevant documents regarding these and they are aimed at preventing the destruction of historical monuments and heritage during and after the war and conflict. We are trying to help the member countries so that when they come across such situations, they will carry out the work to restore cities, villages, and historical monuments more quickly."

It is significant to note that after the occupation of the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur regions of Azerbaijan in the 1990s, Armenia along with ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis, carried out mass destruction with special vandalism against national and historical monuments in those areas. It is no coincidence that in 2020 when Agdam was liberated from the Armenian occupation, foreign representatives who visited Garabagh called it the Hiroshima of the South Caucasus. The extent of the destruction was so great that it became impossible to restore many historical monuments there.

Unfortunately, the international court and Western organizations do not take any measure of comprehensive and large-scale damage caused by Armenia to Azerbaijan today.