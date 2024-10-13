Ex-Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho embarks on new journey as shareholder in Greenville Triumph, Greenville Liberty

(MENAFN) Former Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho has embarked on a new journey as a shareholder in the Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty, both of which compete in the U.S. Third Division of Soccer. This move represents a pivotal moment for these American clubs, particularly given Ronaldinho’s stature as a former Ballon d'Or winner and a celebrated figure in the world of football.



Founded in 2018, the Greenville-based teams consist of the men's Triumph and the women's Liberty, both currently participating in USL League One with ambitions to ascend to Major League Soccer. The clubs have expressed their enthusiasm about Ronaldinho's involvement, anticipating that his presence will draw international attention and enhance the visibility of both franchises.



Joe Irwin, the president of Triumph and Liberty, underscored the significant impact Ronaldinho’s participation will have, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Ronaldinho to the Triumph family. His unparalleled influence in the sport and his inclusion in our ownership group signify a promising direction for our club. His involvement is expected to boost our profile while inspiring our players, fans, and the broader community."



Ronaldinho himself shared his excitement about contributing to soccer's growth, particularly focusing on the emphasis on youth development and community engagement that both teams prioritize through their academies. He commented, "The dedication that Triumph and Liberty demonstrate towards nurturing young talent and the competitive standards of their professional teams is remarkable. For my group and me, this is a chance to support soccer’s evolution at all levels, while being part of a community that appreciates international presence and cultural diversity."



In addition to Ronaldinho, this investment group includes his brother, Roberto Assis, who previously played for Sporting and Estrella da Amadora. Assis highlighted the importance of the Greenville area, noting that "its proximity to Atlanta—a key city for the upcoming 2026 World Cup—positions this region as vital for the growth of the sport."



With Ronaldinho now part of the equation, both the Triumph and Liberty are well-positioned for a bright future as they strive to enhance the soccer scene in the United States and cultivate local talent.

