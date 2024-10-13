Celebrate the Season of Elegance with THE OZEN COLLECTION

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Maldives, 10 October 2024: This holiday season, explore a realm of unparallelled luxury and vibrant festivities with THE OZEN COLLECTION, where every moment is infused with magic. Huddled in the breathtaking Maldives, celebrate enchanting Christmas traditions at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and indulge in opulent New Year’s festivities at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. Prepare for a journey brimming with joy, splendour, and cherished memories that will last a lifetime.



Step into a Christmas Yuletider at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO—a captivating haven where the spirit of the season comes to life. As you arrive, allow yourself to be entranced by the breathtaking decorations that elegantly embody the warmth and joy of the holidays. The air is filled with festive cheer, as joyful activities await, from delightful crafts that spark creativity to heartwarming entertainment that brings families together. Savour an exquisite feast featuring seasonal delicacies, meticulously prepared to delight your palate. This is the ideal setting to gather your loved ones, fostering connections and creating memories that will be treasured for years to come.



As the clock strikes midnight, ring in the New Year in style at the spectacular Ice and Fire Fête at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. This breathtaking celebration promises an evening overflowing with excitement and enchantment. Experience captivating performances that will leave you spellbound and indulge in gourmet dining that tantalises the senses. The vibrant festivities unfold against the stunning backdrop of the idyllic Maldivian landscape, creating a magical atmosphere where you can toast to new beginnings and embrace the promise of the year ahead.



Elevate your holiday experience further at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, where elegance meets extravagance in a Carnival of Elegance. Throughout the holiday season, discover a series of thoughtfully curated events that celebrate the Christmas and New Year with an unmatched flair. This unique theme seamlessly blends sophisticated charm with the spirited joy of a grand carnival. The highlight of this celebration is our enchanting New Year’s Eve gala, where you will be treated to exquisite dining, mesmerising live performances, and an ambiance that evokes the splendour of the iconic theatre and carnivals around the world - an evening that promises to be as unforgettable and exquisite.



Festivities commence with a traditional tree lighting ceremony on December 20th, 2024, marking the beginning of a joyful season that will continue through Orthodox Christmas and New Year’s. With a variety of events and activities tailored for children, adults, and families alike, every guest can embark on an unforgettable journey filled with laughter and joy.



Renowned for lavish celebrations, THE OZEN COLLECTION features private islands that serve as the perfect sanctuary for travellers seeking to reconnect and create treasured holiday memories. Both OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI offer family-friendly accommodations and world-class dining experiences, complemented by specially curated holiday plans such as the RESERVE™ Plan and INDULGENCE™ Plan. These thoughtfully designed holiday plans ensure that your escape is entirely worry-free, allowing you to fully enjoy in the holiday spirit. Experience the joy of the season with an exclusive festive offer, up to 25% off on direct bookings at





