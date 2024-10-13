Ukrainian military reports drone hits significant arms depot in Russia

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Ukrainian military reported that a drone strike successfully hit a significant arms depot located within Russia. This attack occurred three weeks after a similar drone operation targeted a major Russian armory and just three days after another drone assault struck a vital oil terminal in Crimea, which is under Russian occupation. The latest strike took place on Tuesday night in Russia’s Bryansk border region, an area where various missiles and artillery munitions, including supplies received from North Korea, were stored.



The arsenal targeted in this operation is situated approximately 115 kilometers (70 miles) from the Ukrainian border and is known to contain powerful glide bombs that have previously caused considerable destruction in civilian areas of Ukraine and challenged Ukrainian military defenses. According to the statement from the Ukrainian General Staff, some of the ammunition at the depot was stored outside, making it vulnerable to drone strikes. The Ukrainian military emphasized that targeting such arsenals presents significant logistical challenges for the Russian forces, thereby substantially reducing their offensive capabilities.



As the conflict approaches its 1,000-day mark next month, Russia is expending vast quantities of ammunition, relying heavily on artillery shells to assert its dominance on the battlefield. This prolonged warfare, particularly the slow yet persistent advance into Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, is stretching Ukraine's military resources. Compounding the situation, key Western allies of Ukraine are currently facing distractions from domestic issues and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, which could impact their support for Ukraine.



In response to these challenges, Ukraine is focusing on strengthening its own arms industry, with an emphasis on the development of drones. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address on Tuesday, highlighted the importance of drones for the Ukrainian military, stating that this segment of the defense industry should not only expand in terms of volume but also evolve to meet the evolving demands of the war. This strategic pivot aims to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities amid the ongoing conflict and the complexities it entails.

