Sana Mansour: Shaping Media With Vision And Courage

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In a world marked by rapid changes and diverse challenges, the plays a pivotal role in shaping public opinion and spotlighting critical issues. Daily News Egypt conversed with a distinguished figure who has significantly enriched the media landscape with her unique ideas and vision: the esteemed broadcaster Sana Mansour. Renowned for her in-depth analysis and bold approach to various topics, she has made a lasting impact on the field of media throughout her extensive career, leaving an indelible mark on viewers.

In our journey with the distinguished Sana Mansour, we reflect on significant and inspiring events from the history of Egyptian radio, including its role in the series“I Was a Spy in Israel,” which later aired on television as“Raafat El-Haggan.” We also delve into her relationship with Youssef Chahine, her decision not to portray the role of Dalida, and other intriguing topics during our interview.





How do you perceive the October victory after 51 years?

Fifty-one years have passed since the monumental military triumph of the Egyptian Armed Forces, supported by the unwavering spirit of the Egyptian people. This victory showcased to the world that the unity between the Egyptian populace and their armed forces is unbreakable, no matter the challenges faced. In times of war, every individual stands ready to sacrifice for the nation. Each year, as we celebrate this historic victory, we are reminded of the profound bond between the army and the people. Despite severe challenges, everyone contributed to the fight for dignity and honour.

You participated in a radio series titled“I Was a Spy in Israel,” alongside the late star Farouk El Fishawy and actress Ahtar Hakim. This series was later adapted into the television show“Raafat El Haggan,” which aired on the small screen.

I have not participated in any radio series; I do not recall this work.

But, the work is indeed present, and your name is included among the participants in this radio series.

After hearing the series on the phone, she stated:“Yes, that is my voice. I participated in this project, but I do not recall when I recorded it.”















You portrayed the role of a spy for Israel in the television series“Is There a Difference?”

There is a significant difference between what was presented on television and the radio series. Additionally, the radio production was released prior to the television series, making it inappropriate to compare the two works.

Do you have another experience in acting that you recall?

In 1974, during a festival where Youssef Chahine was presenting his film“The Sparrow,” I was working at Radio Monte Carlo. I attended the festival and requested an interview with Youssef Chahine. During our conversation, I asked him,“Could you please tell us who the stars of the film are?” His reaction was one of surprise, as he exclaimed,“In a Youssef Chahine film, who are you referring to as the stars?” Despite my irritation with his response, I continued the interview normally. In an attempt to provoke him further, I remarked,“By the way, Mr. Youssef, I do not understand your films.” His reply was shocking:“Because you are a donkey.” I thought to myself,“What a strange man.” Following this encounter, Raymond Iskander approached me and invited me to have tea with him and Youssef Chahine, but I declined. He then mentioned that Youssef Chahine is a wonderful person, but you had managed to provoke him.







How did the job offer come about with him?

I indeed went to meet and enjoyed my time with Youssef Chahine, which marked the beginning of our friendship. In 1986, Youssef Chahine contacted me from Paris and requested that I travel to him. He expressed his desire for me to do the dubbing for a film titled“The Sixth Day,” alongside Dalida, as her Arabic voice was not clear. I was very pleased with this opportunity; however, shortly after, I received another call from him informing me that Dalida had declined and stated that she would proceed with the film on her own.

How do you perceive Egyptian radio now, after all this time?

The Egyptian Radio is esteemed and unmatched in any Arab country, including broadcasts that have previously come from abroad. It consistently upholds its responsibility and champions the banner of truthful media. Therefore, no false news can emerge from Egyptian Radio, in stark contrast to the current situation on social media, where misinformation is prevalent. The complete truth is always presented to the listener by the radio.

What are your wishes for the radio?

I wish all those working in broadcasting happiness and success, and I hope they continue to uphold the esteemed position that radio has maintained for over 90 years. The industry is always advancing, and its members are acutely aware of their responsibility towards success. The children of broadcasting are the true and trustworthy representatives of media, dedicated to their mission. National identity encompasses customs, traditions, language, religion, beliefs, artistic heritage, and cultural legacy. I recall my trip to France in the late 1960s, where I encountered a campaign against the term“weekend,” as it is derived from English rather than French. Speaking in our native language instils a profound sense of pride; however, this does not preclude the study of other languages. We can certainly learn additional languages, but our primary allegiance should be to the language and people of our homeland. No country in the world should have schools where the primary language of instruction is foreign. The primary language must be the mother tongue, as failing to do so results in families that do not communicate in their native language at home. The proliferation of foreign schools in our country has become exceedingly significant.

How do you perceive your work on the“Ambassador Aziza” program on DMC Channel?

The concept of the program is what impressed me the most and motivated me to participate. Its reliance on hosts from different generations is particularly commendable. One of the best aspects is the opportunity to connect with my colleagues and daughters, as there is significant harmony among us, given that I am familiar with all of them. In my opinion, the idea behind the program and its offerings are exceptional.

The title of the programme and its content suggest that it addresses the concerns of women.

Certainly, the name of the programme signifies the importance of women and serves as a representation of their dignity and significant status. This is particularly relevant as we frequently use this term in our daily lives to refer to women. The title“Ambassador Aziza” has historical roots, originating from the Hilalian narrative, where it was the name of the daughter of the King of Tunisia,“Princess Aziza.” Upon her arrival in Egypt, she became known as“Ambassador Aziza.” This name is fitting for the nature of the program, which addresses all matters concerning women and their vital role in society.









There are numerous programmes focused on women across various television channels; how do you perceive the competition?

I agree that there are multiple programmes offering similar content; however, the approach varies from one program to another. Each program possesses its unique character. Certainly, there are other programmes that have been established for years and have their audiences, but competition is a positive aspect. Each program strives to present the best content or to address issues from its perspective to attract viewers. Each program and its host have their distinct flavour and appeal. We represent a significant audience alongside the Arab viewership, and it is important to note that women are the foundation of society. President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi frequently emphasizes their role within the community.

We have entered an era characterized by networks and media conglomerates. How do you perceive this development?

Networks, channels, and coalitions have emerged as the language of the future in all aspects, serving as the universal mode of communication across various international and political arenas.

How do you perceive the differences in the media between the past and the present?

In recent times, we have been experiencing an era characterized by media chaos, which has given rise to various schools of thought within the field of journalism. One such school emphasizes loudness, where presenters often shout at viewers throughout the program. Additionally, some female presenters communicate inappropriately, using aggressive language and high volumes, which is not suitable for women. Furthermore, certain media professionals impose their behaviours, ideas, and opinions on the audience, which contradicts the fundamental principles of journalism. We must return to the core values of media, which include professionalism, objectivity, and neutrality.

You served as the head of the Egyptian Space Agency at Egyptian Television. How do you perceive the current state of television at this stage?

The Egyptian television possesses the necessary financial resources, human capital, competencies, and studios to embark on a new journey, potentially faster than many might anticipate. However, this is contingent upon ensuring that talents are placed in their appropriate roles.



