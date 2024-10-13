Oasis500 Hosts Fine Hygienic Holding’s Chief Commercial Officer, Nedal Zatari, in an Interactive Session

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan – October 8, 2024): Nedal Zatari Chief Commercial Officer at Fine Hygienic Holding, has participated in an interactive session organized by Oasis500 to talk about entrepreneurship, innovation, and the challenges facing startups in Jordan. He also delved into comprehensive frameworks for B2B marketing and sales.

During the session, Zatari shared his extensive experience in leading Fine Solutions, the Away-From-Home (AFH) division of Fine Hygienic Holding, that serves businesses and institutions. He also offered valuable insights to the participating startups on developing effective sales plans and surpassing sales goals. Additionally, he provided guidance on understanding the organizational structures in institutions that deliver diverse solutions to businesses, as well as the importance of building high-performing teams. In the session, startups discussed with the guest their business models, the challenges they face, and strategies for overcoming them.

It is worth noting that Oasis500 is the entrepreneurial arm of the King Abdullah II Fund for Development, and the first business accelerator and investment fund manager for early-stage start-ups in the sectors of technology, communications, and innovative products.





