General Staff Update: 186 Combat Clashes On Frontlines, Kurakhove Sector The Hottest

According to updated information, yesterday, the enemy launched five missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using eight missiles, as well as 90 airstrikes, including dropping of 158 KAB (guided air bombs). Additionally, they carried out 4,243 shellings, of which 156 were from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor carried out airstrikes particularly in the areas of the populated localities of Richky, Katerynivka, Buniakine, Volfyne, Budky, Shalyhine, and Hudove in Sumy region; Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Podoly, Kivsharivka, Kruhliakivka, and Pershotravneve in Kharkiv region; Torske, Yuriivka, Toretsk, Petrivka, Myrnohrad, Selydove, Rivnopil, Bohoyavlenka, and Zelene Pole in Donetsk region; the city of Zaporizhzhia and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region; and Lvove and Poniativka in Kherson region.

Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an air defense system, six areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, and one field ammunition depot of the Russian invaders.

In the Kupiansk sector, there were 23 attacks by the invaders over the past day. The Ukrainian forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Kolisnykivka, Kruhliakivka, Miasozharivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Vyshneve, and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 19 attacks, attempting to advance towards Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove, and Torske.

In the Siversk sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled three assaults by the Russian invaders near Verkhniokamianske, Ivano-Dariivka, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders attacked nine times near Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, conducted 15 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian defenders disrupted 36 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the populated localities of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove, Novotroitske, Myrnohrad, and Mykhailivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 47 attacks. The aggressors attempted to advance near Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Kurakhivka, Zhelanne Druhe, Tsukuryne, Novodmytrivka, Novoselydivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Zoriane, Dalne, and Antonivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy carried out four assaults on the Ukrainian positions near Bohoyavlenka, actively involving assault and bomber aviation for strikes in the direction.

In the Orikhiv sector, one attack was repelled near Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Russian invaders attacked the Ukrainian positions nine times, facing strong resistance and suffering losses.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy actively uses artillery and aviation from the Russian territory to shell the Ukrainian settlements.

The operation continues in Russia's Kursk region.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia lost 1,300 troops in Ukraine over the past day.