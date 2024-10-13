عربي


Istanbul And Izmir To Host Azerbaijani Culture And Art Days

10/13/2024 2:07:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Cultural Center, operating under the Azerbaijan Embassy in Ankara, continues a series of events in Turkiye's various regions to promote our country's rich culture, ancient history, and literature, Azernews reports.

On October 15-17, Azerbaijan Culture and Art Days will be held in Izmir and Istanbul with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the exhibition hall of the MÖTBE Culture Center in Izmir, an exhibition of Azerbaijan's national culture samples, souvenirs, handicrafts, and national costumes will be presented on October 15 within the framework of "Azerbaijani Culture and Art Days". Also, a fashion show will be held, young Turkish models will show our national clothes for boys and girls from the collection of the Baku National Clothing House.

That evening, there will be a concert program with the participation of Azerbaijani art masters and dance groups in the large concert hall of MÖTBE Culture Center.

"Azerbaijani Culture and Art Days" will continue in Istanbul. On October 17, the exhibition entitled "Common roots, common culture" (Our lineage is one, our culture is one) will be opened at the Istanbul Atatürk Cultural Center. Carpets from the collection of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, as well as the works of Elnara Rasulova, a specialist of the museum and a member of the Union of Azerbaijan Artists, will be exhibited here. The exhibition will be open for a week.

The exhibition will also present the collection of ancient Azerbaijani women's clothing of associate professor Gulzadeh Abdulova, head of the Department of Country Studies of the National Museum of Azerbaijan History.

In the end, there will be a concert program in the concert hall of the Atatürk Culture Center with the participation of Azerbaijani art masters living in Azerbaijan and Turkey, performers of national musical instruments and the "Khazar" Azerbaijani folk dance ensemble.

MENAFN13102024000195011045ID1108773338


AzerNews

