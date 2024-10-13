Istanbul And Izmir To Host Azerbaijani Culture And Art Days
10/13/2024 2:07:45 AM
The Azerbaijan Cultural Center, operating under the Azerbaijan
Embassy in Ankara, continues a series of events in Turkiye's
various regions to promote our country's rich culture, ancient
history, and literature, Azernews reports.
On October 15-17, Azerbaijan Culture and Art Days will be held
in Izmir and Istanbul with the support of the Ministry of Culture
of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
In the exhibition hall of the MÖTBE Culture Center in Izmir, an
exhibition of Azerbaijan's national culture samples, souvenirs,
handicrafts, and national costumes will be presented on October 15
within the framework of "Azerbaijani Culture and Art Days". Also, a
fashion show will be held, young Turkish models will show our
national clothes for boys and girls from the collection of the Baku
National Clothing House.
That evening, there will be a concert program with the
participation of Azerbaijani art masters and dance groups in the
large concert hall of MÖTBE Culture Center.
"Azerbaijani Culture and Art Days" will continue in Istanbul. On
October 17, the exhibition entitled "Common roots, common culture"
(Our lineage is one, our culture is one) will be opened at the
Istanbul Atatürk Cultural Center. Carpets from the collection of
the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, as well as the works of
Elnara Rasulova, a specialist of the museum and a member of the
Union of Azerbaijan Artists, will be exhibited here. The exhibition
will be open for a week.
The exhibition will also present the collection of ancient
Azerbaijani women's clothing of associate professor Gulzadeh
Abdulova, head of the Department of Country Studies of the National
Museum of Azerbaijan History.
In the end, there will be a concert program in the concert hall
of the Atatürk Culture Center with the participation of Azerbaijani
art masters living in Azerbaijan and Turkey, performers of national
musical instruments and the "Khazar" Azerbaijani folk dance
ensemble.
