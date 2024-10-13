Illegal Channel For Transporting Draft Dodgers Abroad Shut Down In Transcarpathia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zakarpattia (Transcarpathia), authorities dismantled a for the illegal of military-age men to Hungary.

The Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram, as cited by Ukrinform.

"Under the procedural supervision of the Uzhhorod District Prosecutor's Office, another illegal channel for transporting military conscripts to EU countries has been eliminated," the message reads.

On October 11 in Uzhhorod district, the law enforcement detained three individuals attempting to smuggle a man into Hungary for a fee. As part of the criminal investigation under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the detainees will soon be formally charged.

The suspects include two residents of Chop and a foreign national. One of the local residents was responsible for organizing the illegal transport, while his accomplices acted as guides, accompanying the 'client' to the border area.

infor

The cost for such services was reportedly USD

6,000 per person.

The operation was conducted by prosecutors in collaboration with investigators from the Uzhhorod District Police and operatives from the Chop Border Detachment.

In related news, police in Mykolaiv recently dismantled a scheme for evading mobilization, where a head of one of district military recruitment centers in Kherson region and his three accomplices devised a plan to illegally exempt draft-age men from service by entering false information into military records.