Moderate Earthquake Jolts Chenab Valley, No Damage Reported
Date
10/13/2024 12:05:45 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Chenab valley with an epicenter in Gundoh area of district Doda of Jammu and Kashmir this morning.
The earthquake shook the entire region around 6.14 am but the time period was short.
“We don't often feel such moderate earthquakes at our home but today it woke us all up. The tremor didn't allow anyone to come out of their homes,” said a resident of Doda , as per news agency KNO.
For the past few years Chenab valley has been witnessing frequent earthquakes and experts believed that such moderate earthquakes release pressure and the chances of any big earthquake become less.
As per the early reports no loss of life or property was reported from anywhere.
