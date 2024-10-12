(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, October 13 - Press Release

October 11, 2024

Bong Go assists fire-stricken households in Cagayan de Oro City

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team provided essential aid to fire in Cagayan de Oro City on Wednesday, October 10.

Go has been instrumental as principal author and co-sponsor in pushing for the enactment of Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act of 2021. Signed into law by former President Rodrigo Duterte, the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act mandates the modernization of the BFP to improve its capacity to prevent and respond to fire incidents.

The law also requires the BFP to conduct regular fire prevention campaigns and information drives in collaboration with local government units and the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

"Sa lahat po ng mga kababayan ko na nasunugan, sana po'y nasa mabuti kayong kalagayan at sana po'y walang nasaktan sa inyo. Importante po sa akin na walang nasaktan. Magtulungan lang po tayo," Go expressed in a video message during the relief operation at Barangay Lapasan covered court.

During the activity, Go's Malasakit Team, in coordination with the City Social Welfare and Development, distributed essential items, such as financial assistance, snacks, vitamins, bags, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs, to 34 families from the affected Barangays of Camaman-an, Indahag, Lapasan, Macasandig, Balulang, and Bulua. There were also select recipients of shoes and a mobile phone.

"Huwag kayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Ang gamit naman po ay mabibili natin. Alam ko mahirap masunugan, pero ang gamit po'y nabibili natin. Ang pera po'y kikitain natin, subalit 'yung perang kikitain natin ay hindi nabibili ang buhay. 'Pag nawala na po ang buhay, wala na po. A lost life is a lost life forever. Kaya magtulungan lang po tayo. Sino ba namang magtutulungan kung hindi tayo lang pong mga kapwa nating Pilipino," he added.

As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also offered further assistance to those who may need medical assistance as he encouraged them to visit the Malasakit Center located in Northern Mindanao Medical Center or J.R. Borja General Hospital in the city.

A one-stop shop, the Malasakit Center provides poor and indigent patients convenient access to medical assistance programs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health (DOH), the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation. Go is the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

Currently, there are already 166 Malasakit Centers operational nationwide, ready to assist with patients' medical expenses. The Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than 15 million Filipinos according to the data from DOH.

"Tandaan natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos," concluded Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor.

