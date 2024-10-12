Foreign Minister, German Counterpart Discuss Regional Development

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi discussed on Thursday with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock the urgent need to de-escalate the dangerous tensions in the region.

During a phone call, Safadi warned that the ongoing escalation poses a significant threat, potentially leading the region towards full-scale war, according to a Foreign statement.

Safadi stressed that the situation will not improve unless Israel stops its aggression on Gaza, Lebanon, and the occupied West Bank, describing these actions as clear violations of international law that undermine prospects for a just and comprehensive peace.

The top diplomat also called for an end to the Israeli aggression against Lebanon, stressing the necessity of providing immediate humanitarian assistance to the country and reiterating Jordan's commitment to Lebanon's security, stability, and sovereignty.

Safadi noted that Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has expressed Lebanon's readiness to comply with the resolution, but that Israel's ongoing aggression presents a significant obstacle.

Safadi also urged the international community to take decisive action to compel Israel to cease hostilities, ensure the UN Security Council implements Resolution 1701, and uphold international and humanitarian law.

Achieving a just peace that respects Palestinian rights, including their right to an independent, sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the pre-1967 borders is essential for the two-state solution is the only path to lasting security and stability in the region, Safadi stressed.

The discussions also focused on enhancing the partnership between Jordan and Germany, with both ministers reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation across various fields.