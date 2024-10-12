Potential Changes Loom In Turkish Government, Erdogan Says
Date
10/12/2024 3:09:15 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hinted at possible
changes within the government and the ruling Justice and
Development Party (AK Party) during a conversation with journalists
while returning from his trips to Albania and Serbia,
Azernews reports via Euronews.
Erdogan stated,“Regular changes are made to the program of the
ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party).” He also
mentioned,“In addition, there may be some changes in the
management mechanisms and within the party. Also, it is possible
that there will be a change among the vice-chairmen of the
party.”
Looking ahead, President Erdogan emphasized,“In the new term,
we will evaluate the work of the government as well as the
activities of the vice-chairmen. There may be some changes in the
government cabinet as well.” This announcement comes amid ongoing
political dynamics in Turkey.
MENAFN12102024000195011045ID1108772891
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.