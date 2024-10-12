Potential Changes Loom In Turkish Government, Erdogan Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hinted at possible changes within the and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) during a conversation with journalists while returning from his trips to Albania and Serbia, Azernews reports via Euronews.

Erdogan stated,“Regular changes are made to the program of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party).” He also mentioned,“In addition, there may be some changes in the management mechanisms and within the party. Also, it is possible that there will be a change among the vice-chairmen of the party.”

Looking ahead, President Erdogan emphasized,“In the new term, we will evaluate the work of the government as well as the activities of the vice-chairmen. There may be some changes in the government cabinet as well.” This announcement comes amid ongoing political dynamics in Turkey.