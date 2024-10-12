Two Arrested In Connection With Baba Siddique's Murder In Mumbai; Ajit Pawar Promises Strict Action (2Nd Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Two persons -- one from Haryana and another from Uttar Pradesh -- have been arrested in connection with the shocking murder of NCP leader, businessman and former Maharashtra Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Saturday.

Siddique's murder left the fraternity shocked and grieved, with Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar promising strict action.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he has directed Mumbai Commissioner to maintain law and order, and also thwart any attempt to revive the gang war in the city.

"I spoke to the Lilavati Hospital doctors and the Mumbai Police Commissioner. I have asked the Mumbai Police Commissioner to take every measure for maintaining law and order. So far two accused have been nabbed, one is from Uttar Pradesh and another is from Haryana. The police are looking for the third," he said.

NCP-SP legislator and former minister Jitendra Awhad said, "The firing on Baba Siddique is very unfortunate. In places like Bandra in Mumbai, this attack on a dignified person like a former state minister shows the state of law and order collapse in Maharashtra. Law and order in the state have been deteriorating for the past year. After every incident, the ruling government is just killing time. But this attack is very serious and the government should take full responsibility for it. A heartfelt tribute to Baba Siddique. I pray to God that their families get the strength to bear this crisis."

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said, "It is a very unfortunate incident and it is a personal loss for me as he was a very close friend of mine. It is a total failure of the government, they cannot provide security to their own party leader. What security is for the Opposition?"

NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal has appealed to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Mumbai Police to take immediate steps to investigate the killings of NCP leader Baba Siddique and NCP's Byculla Taluka President Sachin Kurmi.

In a statement, Bhujbal said, "The news that the senior leader of NCP, Baba Siddique, was shot indiscriminately by unknown persons in Mumbai and his death is very shocking and mind-numbing. It is not even a week since the murder of Byculla Taluka President Sachin Kurmi of the Nationalist Congress Party, this incident is very alarming. My earnest appeal to State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Police is to take immediate steps to investigate these two cases on a war footing. A heartfelt tribute to Baba Siddique! I share in the grief of his family. We pray that they get the strength to overcome this pain."

State NCP-SP Chief and former Home Minister Jayant Patil slammed the MahaYuti government over the killing of Baba Siddique and asked: "If the government cannot keep the leaders of the ruling party safe, how will it keep the people of Maharashtra safe?'"

"Every day there are reports of violence against women in Maharashtra. In cities like Pune, gang wars have become routine. Therefore, it is constantly underlined that the law and order system in the state is in tatters. We have already said that the Grand Alliance government has made Maharashtra like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. But now the situation has become worse than that. It is a very shocking and shameful thing for our Maharashtra that former Minister Baba Siddique was shot dead. Earlier, a BJP MLA was fired upon in a police station and former Corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar was killed on Facebook Live and now Baba Siddique's murder," he added.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice, Ramdas Athawale, has said, "The firing incident on Baba Siddique should be investigated. I have just come from the hospital. I met his family. Strict action should be taken against the accused."

Maharashtra Congress General Secretary Sachin Sawant said, "The attack on the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, Baba Siddique, can be condemned in the strongest terms. This is an indication that the law and order situation in the state has broken down. The attackers should be caught immediately. What about the condition of the ruling government? The government needs to introspect. I pray to God that Baba Siddique's health will be relieved! Condemn the inefficiency of the Home Department."

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray said, "The murder of Baba Siddiqui ji is shocking. We pray for his soul to rest in peace and send our condolences to his family and friends. This, sadly reflects on the law and order situation in Maharashtra. The complete collapse of administration as well as law and order."

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole said, "This is an indication that law and order in Maharashtra has deteriorated. This incident is unfortunate. The government is not ashamed. This is the government's sin. Many have demanded the resignation of the ruling party's Ministers. I will not ask for their resignation. Now the people will remove them from their posts."

NCP National President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "The incident of firing on NCP leader, former Minister, and my colleague Baba Siddique who has been in the Legislature for a long time is very unfortunate, condemnable and painful. I was shocked to know that he died in this incident. I have lost my good colleague and friend. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. I offer my heartfelt tributes to Baba Siddique."

"The incident will be thoroughly investigated and strict action will be taken against the attackers. The mastermind behind the attack will also be nabbed. With the demise of Baba Siddique, we have lost a good leader who fought for the minority brothers and strived for pan-religious harmony. His death is a big loss for the NCP. I share in the grief of Zeeshan Siddique, the Siddique family, and their workers," said Pawar.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday that he has already directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to maintain law and thwart any attempt to revive the gang war in the city.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, has accused the MahaYuti government of shielding the criminals.

"It is a serious matter that the government spares the criminals, firing on such a big leader should be investigated. A big leader in the state is shot like this. We keep saying that Maharashtra has become Uttar Pradesh. Mumbai was peaceful but recently these incidents have increased in Mumbai. Because there is no fear of the police in Mumbai," he added.

"The incident of shooting and killing of former State Minister and MLA Baba Siddiqui despite Y-security provided by the state government is shocking and tragic. Baba Siddique has worked as a Minister of State. We have worked together for the party as colleagues when we were in the Congress Party. A heartfelt tribute to Baba Siddique. Prayers for strength to his family in this difficult time," said Wadettiwar.

Incidentally, Baba Siddique had accompanied Ajit Pawar on Friday evening when leading actor Sayaji Shinde joined the party.

Ajit Pawar and the State NCP Chief Sunil Tatkare are expected to reach the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

NCP-SP Chief and former Union Minister Sharad Pawar said, "The state's collapsed law and order situation is a cause for concern. The shooting of former State Minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, is regrettable. If the Home Minister and the rulers are going to push the cart of the state so mildly, it can be an alarm for the common people. There is a need not only to investigate this but also to accept the responsibility and the rulers should step down from their positions. A heartfelt tribute to Baba Siddique. Condolences to his family."

Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat said, "The news of the killing of NCP leader and former State Minister Baba Siddique is very sad and shocking. We had worked together for many years in the Congress party and in the Cabinet. My heartfelt tribute to him. We all share the grief of the Siddiqui family. If a ruling party leader is killed in a city like Mumbai with Y-security, is there anything called law and order left in the state? Such a serious question has arisen. Mumbai is no longer a safe city due to the murders of Shiv Sena leaders Abhishek Ghosalkar and Baba Siddique; it is clear that the police and the Home Department have completely failed to maintain law and order."

State Cooperation Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said, "I heard the news of the death of my friend and senior NCP leader and former minister Baba Siddique. This news is very sad and shocking. A heartfelt tribute to him. We are with the Siddique family in these difficult times. Also, may the Siddique family get the strength to recover from this tragic incident."

Former Home Minister and NCP (SP) leader, Anil Deshmukh, has slammed the MahaYuti government, saying the state's law and order has completely collapsed.

"Despite Baba Siddique having Y-security cover, he was shot dead. What is the fate of common people?" he asked.

State Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare said, "The news of the death of senior leader of NCP and former minister Baba Siddique is very shocking. May his family and workers get the strength to bear the suffering and may his soul rest in peace in this difficult time. Emotional tribute!"

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sushma Andhare also lashed out at the MahaYuti government after Siddique's death, saying that the Home Department has failed miserably to maintain law and order.

NCP Working President Praful Patel said, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the demise of senior NCP leader Baba Siddique. This cowardly and heinous crime must be strongly condemned, and those responsible should not be spared. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Ashok Chavan said, "The news of the assassination of my close friend and former minister Baba Siddique is very shocking. We worked together in the Legislature. We were together in the Cabinet. His leadership was connected with the people and universally accepted in all sections of society. I have lost a good and dashing friend in Baba Siddique's untimely demise. I am deeply saddened by his sudden passing. It is with a heavy heart that I pay tribute to him. His son Zeeshan Siddique and his family find strength to bear this suffering."

NCP MP Sunetra Pawar said, "The killing of NCP leader and former minister Baba Siddique is shocking, unfortunate, and condemnable. A versatile personality, who led the minority brothers, is lost today. I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on them. I appeal to the police administration to thoroughly investigate this incident and take strict action against the criminals."

State NCP Chief Sunil Tatkare said, "A very sad incident regarding the death of Baba Siddique took place. As an accomplished leader and a beloved colleague, he will forever be remembered for the ideals he set for the party and the public. Baba Siddique was a mentor for many, he inspired many with his approach and dedication. I assure you that appropriate action will be taken by the government to punish the guilty. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said, "Deeply shocked by the tragic loss of Baba Siddiqui, a dear friend from my Youth Congress days. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Congress legislator Bhai Jagtap condemned the cowardly attack on Baba Siddique demanding the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Unfortunate death of Baba Siddique in firing. Even the former ministers in the party sharing power in the state are not safe today and the Chief Minister and the Home Minister are disdainful while the law and order situation of the state is deteriorating. The Home Minister should immediately resign from his post," he said.

The Maharashtra NCP cancelled all party programmes on Sunday in the wake of the killing of party leader Baba Siddique -- a former state Minister.

"Keeping in view the tragic death of our party colleague Baba Siddique, all party programmes for October 13, 2024 (Sunday) stand cancelled," said the party in a post on X.

NCP national president and Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also cancelled his Jansanman Yatra that was scheduled for Sunday at Amravati.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, reacting to Siddique's murder, said: "Shocked to hear about Baba Siddique being shot dead. My condolences to Zeeshan Siddique, wishing him and his family lots of strength in their toughest moment. This lawlessness in the city is unacceptable and should be probed by CBI."

Sending shockwaves in political circles, the ruling ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s senior leader Baba Ziauddin Siddique was shot dead near Nirmal Nagar, in Bandra East, on Saturday.