Hungarian Opposition Leader Fined For Criticizing Orban In Parliament
10/12/2024 3:09:15 PM
Former Hungarian Prime Minister and Chairman of the Democratic
Coalition party Ferenc Gyurcsany said he was fined 14 million
forints (approximately €35,000) for criticizing Prime Minister
Viktor Orban, Azernews reports.
According to local media outlets, Parliament Speaker Laszlo
Kover issued the fine after Gyurcsany accused Orban of betraying
Hungary's honor and independence during a speech in parliament.
Gyurcsany condemned the fine, accusing Kover of abusing his
authority and restricting freedom of speech. He also added that he
plans to challenge the decision in court, asserting that his
comments were part of a legitimate political debate.
