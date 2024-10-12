عربي


Hungarian Opposition Leader Fined For Criticizing Orban In Parliament

10/12/2024 3:09:15 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former Hungarian Prime Minister and Chairman of the Democratic Coalition party Ferenc Gyurcsany said he was fined 14 million forints (approximately €35,000) for criticizing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Azernews reports.

According to local media outlets, Parliament Speaker Laszlo Kover issued the fine after Gyurcsany accused Orban of betraying Hungary's honor and independence during a speech in parliament.

Gyurcsany condemned the fine, accusing Kover of abusing his authority and restricting freedom of speech. He also added that he plans to challenge the decision in court, asserting that his comments were part of a legitimate political debate.

AzerNews

