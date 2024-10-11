May Mobility And NTT Partner To Promote Autonomous Driving Services Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) May Mobility and NTT partner to promote autonomous driving services

May Mobility and telecommunications giant NTT have embarked on a collaboration which they say aims to“continuously provide reliable and safe autonomous driving services in Japan”.

NTT Docomo was selected as the for the Aichi Prefecture government's Autonomous Driving Operation Project and will conduct autonomous vehicle operations as a regular service, using May Mobility's provided through this collaboration.

Additionally, the companies are pleased to announce the plan of an autonomous driving pilot at the NTT Central Training Center.

Through Aichi Prefecture's operation and the NTT Central Training Center pilot, NTT and May Mobility will help to improve the social acceptance of autonomous driving services and accelerate their efforts toward public implementation by strengthening cooperation with various stakeholders.

Background

After investing in May Mobility in November 2023 and acquiring the exclusive rights to sell its autonomous driving system in Japan, NTT is optimizing its autonomous driving services by combining May Mobility's patented AI-based autonomous driving technology with NTT Group's high-speed, low latency, highly reliable communication network technology and local human resources.

The companies intend to develop a sustainable autonomous vehicle business model by building a track record through long-term operations in Japan. To do so, NTT Docomo submitted its proposal for an autonomous driving service that uses May Mobility's technology, which was accepted by the Aichi Prefecture government.

The companies will soon begin a pilot at the NTT Central Training Center that will create opportunities for various stakeholders to experience the autonomous driving technology first-hand. May Mobility and NTT believe that by creating this opportunity, they can have meaningful conversations with stakeholders.

With this background, May Mobility and NTT will begin working on these two projects as the first phase of their collaboration:



Overview : Regular operation by autonomous vehicles along arterial roadways in urban areas with heavy traffic

Operation route : Near Nagoya Station – Station Ai

Operation period : Thursday, November 7, 2024 to Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Vehicles : The vehicle was developed based on Toyota Motor Corporation's minivan, the“Sienna” Features : The first initiative in Japan to conduct regular operations by autonomous vehicles along the speed of arterial roads in urban areas with heavy traffic. While conducting regular autonomous operations, the companies will validate autonomous driving and positive ride experiences in urban areas as they work toward driverless operations.



Overview : Launch of demonstration base for May Mobility's autonomous driving technology utilizing the autonomous driving demonstration environment being developed by NTT EAST

Operation route : NTT Central Training Center (closed private area) and surrounding public roads (tentative)

Operation period : Start in Late October 2024 (to be determined)

Vehicles : The vehicle was developed based on Toyota Motor Corporation's minivan, the“Sienna” Features : May Mobility and NTT can use this field to smoothly begin driving demonstrations, including remote monitoring functions

Outline of initiatives Regular service in Nagoya CityDevelopment of autonomous driving demonstration pilot at the NTT Central Training Center (NTT e-City Labo)Future prospects

Through this collaboration, NTT and May Mobility will also consider the possibility of providing autonomous driving services with vehicles of different sizes and will accelerate efforts to provide vehicles that meet the needs of regions and usage scenarios.

They will also work to enable the simultaneous driving and management of multiple vehicle types.

May Mobility began driverless autonomous operations in North America in 2023. Through this collaboration, May Mobility and NTT Group aim to also provide fully autonomous driving services (Level 4) in Japan.

NTT and May Mobility will continue to consider the possibility of conducting demonstration tests and regular operations in new areas.

They will further strengthen their cooperation with local communities and will promote gradual business development based on enhanced safety and security, improved convenience, and a solid operational track record.

The companies will also provide safe and secure automated driving services that contribute to solving social issues faced by local communities, such as revitalizing local economies and addressing the aging society, without limiting solutions to transportation issues.