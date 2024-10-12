عربي


November 5 Will Be Liberation Day In US, Donald Trump Says

10/12/2024 3:09:15 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former United States President Donald trump said the day of the US presidential election, November 5, will be "Liberation Day" and claimed he will "rescue every town that has been invaded and conquered" by alleged migrant criminals, Azernews reports.

"I am announcing today that upon taking office, we will have an OPERATION AURORA at the federal Level," Trump wrote on X, vowing to invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to "target and dismantle every migrant criminal Network operating on American Soil."

The legislation allows the US president to approve the detainment or deportation of citizens of enemy nations.

For now, it is unclear whether it could be applied to the issue of illegal immigrants in the US.

