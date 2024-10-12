November 5 Will Be Liberation Day In US, Donald Trump Says
Former United States President Donald trump said the day of the
US presidential election, November 5, will be "Liberation Day" and
claimed he will "rescue every town that has been invaded and
conquered" by alleged migrant criminals, Azernews
reports.
"I am announcing today that upon taking office, we will have an
OPERATION AURORA at the federal Level," Trump wrote on X, vowing to
invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to "target and dismantle every
migrant criminal Network operating on American Soil."
The legislation allows the US president to approve the
detainment or deportation of citizens of enemy nations.
For now, it is unclear whether it could be applied to the issue
of illegal immigrants in the US.
