Akbar Novruz

The recent resolutions passed by the House of Representatives of the Dutch Parliament have been met with strong condemnation from Azerbaijan's government, reflecting a deep concern about the impact of such actions on bilateral relations. Both Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) and the Foreign have strongly denounced the approved resolutions. A particular point of contention was the demand for the release of individuals accused of serious crimes within Azerbaijan, including acts of and violations of international humanitarian law, which were characterized as "Armenian prisoners of war."

American political expert on the South Caucasus, Peter Tase, shared his insights on this matter with Azernews , highlighting several critical points.

Tase stated, "The Dutch Parliament's House of Representatives has committed its most significant blunder in the last century with the approval of two resolutions that harm the image of Azerbaijan and destroy the bilateral relations between Baku and Amsterdam." He emphasized that despite the longstanding commercial relations and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, these resolutions have severely strained the ties, suggesting that "it is evident that the Armenian propaganda machine is behind the machinations of such political actions taken in an EU member country."

Tase further criticized the timing of these resolutions, noting that they come at a moment when "Europe is divided on the solution of the war in Ukraine and Hungary is miserably criticized by the President of the European Commission." He underscored Azerbaijan's standing as "the most prosperous nation in Eurasia" and its right to be treated with respect.

Additionally, he expressed his dismay over the Netherlands' actions, stating, "The Dutch Parliament has committed a grave mistake by becoming a tool of Armenian information warfare and spreading lies about the Republic of Azerbaijan." Tase concluded with a poignant remark on the role of European nations in international politics: "It is shameful as to how a European monarchy behaves in the international politics arena and decides to harm the image of a prosperous nation and thriving economy, the Republic of Azerbaijan."

In conclusion, the pundit noted that the adoption of such resolutions by the Dutch parliament is both disrespectful and a blow to the economic and political relations between the countries, "The cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands has received significant growth over the last decade in trade, economic, and investment fields. It is a disaster the nature of these two resolutions approved against Azerbaijan and its transparent government. In 2013, the visits of a Dutch delegation with 15 high-level representatives of major Dutch companies, headed by the ex-Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for Economic Affairs, Agriculture, and Innovation Mr. Maxim Werhagen to Azerbaijan had major significance; however, today these relations are deeply fractured, and Dutch legislators have committed a significant mistake that will haunt them down in the next decades to come."