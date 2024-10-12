Political Blunders: How Dutch Resolutions Fracturing Ties With Azerbaijan?
10/12/2024 3:09:14 PM
Akbar Novruz
The recent resolutions passed by the House of Representatives of
the Dutch Parliament have been met with strong condemnation from
Azerbaijan's government, reflecting a deep concern about the impact
of such actions on bilateral relations. Both Milli Majlis
(Parliament of Azerbaijan) and the Foreign Ministry have strongly
denounced the approved resolutions. A particular point of
contention was the demand for the release of individuals accused of
serious crimes within Azerbaijan, including acts of terrorism and
violations of international humanitarian law, which were
characterized as "Armenian prisoners of war."
American political expert on the South Caucasus, Peter Tase,
shared his insights on this matter with Azernews ,
highlighting several critical points.
Tase stated, "The Dutch Parliament's House of Representatives
has committed its most significant blunder in the last century with
the approval of two resolutions that harm the image of Azerbaijan
and destroy the bilateral relations between Baku and Amsterdam." He
emphasized that despite the longstanding commercial relations and
economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, these
resolutions have severely strained the ties, suggesting that "it is
evident that the Armenian propaganda machine is behind the
machinations of such political actions taken in an EU member
country."
Tase further criticized the timing of these resolutions, noting
that they come at a moment when "Europe is divided on the solution
of the war in Ukraine and Hungary is miserably criticized by the
President of the European Commission." He underscored Azerbaijan's
standing as "the most prosperous nation in Eurasia" and its right
to be treated with respect.
Additionally, he expressed his dismay over the Netherlands'
actions, stating, "The Dutch Parliament has committed a grave
mistake by becoming a tool of Armenian information warfare and
spreading lies about the Republic of Azerbaijan." Tase concluded
with a poignant remark on the role of European nations in
international politics: "It is shameful as to how a European
monarchy behaves in the international politics arena and decides to
harm the image of a prosperous nation and thriving economy, the
Republic of Azerbaijan."
In conclusion, the pundit noted that the adoption of such
resolutions by the Dutch parliament is both disrespectful and a
blow to the economic and political relations between the countries,
"The cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands has
received significant growth over the last decade in trade,
economic, and investment fields. It is a disaster the nature of
these two resolutions approved against Azerbaijan and its
transparent government. In 2013, the visits of a Dutch delegation
with 15 high-level representatives of major Dutch companies, headed
by the ex-Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for Economic
Affairs, Agriculture, and Innovation Mr. Maxim Werhagen to
Azerbaijan had major significance; however, today these relations
are deeply fractured, and Dutch legislators have committed a
significant mistake that will haunt them down in the next decades
to come."
