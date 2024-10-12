In Occupied Mariupol, Russia Increasingly Using Seaport To Expand Cargo Transportation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mariupol, the Ukrainian city on the Sea of Azov that has been captured by the Russian invasion army, the enemy is increasingly exploiting port infrastructure to expand the volume or transportation, including of military cargo.

That's according to the city council in exile, Ukrinform reports.

"Activity has been recorded in the Mariupol port.... The invaders are increasingly using the port to increase the volume of transportation, including that of the goods required for troops," the report says.

As per tentative reports, on October 11, the invaders re-moored a bulk carrier by the port silo, where direct loading from rail cars is possible. Before that, a batch of metal, likely scrap, was being loaded for two days in a row. The bulker is soon expected to check out of the port area.

Russia exports over 180,000t of Ukrainian grain viaport in 2024 – PM Shmyhal

The city council recalled that since the full-scale invasion, the Russians have been actively using the Mariupol sea port to take out loot and provide supplies to their military.

"This week they put the freight sorting and transshipment point into operation and restored the large railway scales. This will allow them to increase the pace and transfer more goods via the seaport," the report stated.

As reported earlier, Russian invaders have turned Mariupol into a military logistics hub.