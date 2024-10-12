General Staff Update: 94 Clashes On Frontline Fighting Continues In Four Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of the day, there have been 94 combat clashes on the frontline; fighting continuing in four sectors of the front, with the Russian forces' most active focused on the Kurakhove front.

This information was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , with an operational update as of 16:00 on Saturday, October 12, according to Ukrinform.

According to the General Staff, enemy artillery and mortar fire has impacted several areas in Chernihiv and Sumy regions today, including Chernatske, Kliusy, Hremyach, and Obody.

Using air strikes, the Russian army targeted Richky, Katerynivka, Buniakyne, Volfyne, Budky, and Shalyhine in Sumy region; Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Podoly, Kivsharivka, Kruhliakivka, and Pershotravneve in Kharkiv region; Torske, Yurivka, Toretsk, Petrivka, Myrnohrad, Selydove, and Rivnopil in Donetsk region; Zaporizhzhia and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region; and Lvove and Poniativka in Kherson region.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russian forces have conducted ten offensives near Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova, Pishchane, Vyshneve, and Miasozharivka since the beginning of the day, with seven clashes still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the invaders attacked 11 times near Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove, and Torske. The situation remains under control.

In the Siversk sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance near Verkhniokamianske, Ivano-Darivka, and Vyimka, with two battles still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, eight clashes occurred in the areas of Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russian army, with bomber support, attempted nine times to dislodge the Ukrainian Defense Forces from their positions near Toretsk and Petrivka, but got strong rebuff, according to the General Staff.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Russian forces conducted 14 assault actions near Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, and Mykhailivka. The Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks, with one battle near Selydove still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked 32 times toward Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Kurakhivka, Zhelanne Druhe, Tsukuryne, Novodmytrivka, Novoselydivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Antonivka. The Ukrainian forces repelled half of the enemy's advances. The fiercest fighting is currently near Katerynivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the Russian army unsuccessfully attacked the Ukrainian positions once near Bohoyavlenka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled one enemy attack near Robotyne.

In other sectors of the front, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

As Ukrinform reported earliwr, on the night of October 12, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a fuel depot near the town of Rovenky on the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region.