(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security has labeled claims from Kremlin propagandists about why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not revealed his Victory Plan as“enemy nonsense.”

In a recent statement, the Center refuted claims from Russian propagandist Ruslan Marmazov, who suggested that Zelensky is delaying the plan's announcement because“things aren't going well” and that he allegedly wants to“apply psychological pressure on Western sponsors.” The Center clarified that this narrative is false.

The Center highlighted Marmazov's history, noting that he was once a known figure in Ukrainian sports journalism and served as press secretary for Donetsk's FC Shakhtar for 10 years. However, he fled to Russia in 2015, where he began to disparage both Donetsk and Ukraine.

Marmazov is known for his pro-Russian views, having supported the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and claimed that he left FC Shakhtar voluntarily“due to political pressures.”

“In reality, he was dismissed from the club for misconduct. Marmazov received Russian citizenship in 2019 through an expedited process introduced by Putin, but in Russia, he has struggled for relevance and now contributes to dubious information outlets that publish his“rambling opinions,” the Center for Strategic Communications informed.

As previously reported, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, confirmed that Zelensky's Victory Plan will eventually be shared with the public, though certain sensitive details will remain confidential - not as secrets but to prevent Russia from accessing critical information.