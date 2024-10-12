Andrew Jones' October 23Rd Auction, Features Items From The Estate Of Daniel & Natalie Schwartz

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Downtown Los Angeles, CA, USA, October 11, 2024 -- Andrew Jones Auctions is excited to present the autumn edition of Design for the Home & Garden featuring the estates of Daniel and Natalie Schwartz, Rancho Mirage and Frederick Faude, Sausalito, California on Wednesday, October 23rd, and live in the located at 2221 South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles.



This auction will feature an international array of fine and decorative art, ranging from the 17th to the 21st centuries – over 270 lots, led by Tiffany Studios Drop Head Dragonfly and Chinese Geometric Tyler lamps, Old Master to modern paintings, American, English and European silver, porcelain and glass, American, English and Continental furniture, garden appointments and more.



Daniel (Danny) Schwartz was a World War II veteran who participated in the Normandy D-Day invasion. His rich life encompassed business success, film production, global travel, art collecting, philanthropic projects and many lasting friendships. Danny and his wife Natalie were neighbors with Frank and Barbara Sinatra at the Tamarisk Country Club in Rancho Mirage, where the good friends often golfed together.



The couples spent evenings at Melvyn's Restaurant in Palm Springs, attended weekly dinner parties with family and friends, enjoyed trips to Las Vegas for games of Baccarat and Sinatra's performances. Danny and Natalie hosted Sinatra's appointment as Honorary Mayor of Cathedral City, California in 1971. Some mementos of this friendship include a Van Cleef & Arpels 14K yellow gold cigarette case (est. $3,000-$5,000) and a Gucci leather desk set (est. $500-$700).



Danny was a lover of horse racing and owned many champion thoroughbred horses. The collection includes silver trophies from Garrard & Co and Tiffany & Co., highlighted by a George IV covered entrée dish from the Bachelor Duke of Devonshire service by Garrard, 1825 that became the New York Racing Association Suburban Aqueduct trophy for 1969 (est. $2,000-$3,000); four Richard Stone Reeves racehorse portraits; and other horse racing accessories.



The Schwartzes were keen collectors of important fine art and antiques. Their residences, designed by Val Arnold, were featured in spreads of the Dec. 1988 and the Feb. 1991 issues of Architectural Digest, which capture many of the pieces on offer in this auction. The fine art is highlighted by Nathan Oliveira's 1979 oil on canvas Swiss Site, #II (est. $20,000-$30,000).



Also included are works by Elmer Bischoff, Maruice Brianchon, Jean Cavailles, Bruce Cohen's Interior with glass table and green shoes, 1989 (est. $12,000-$18,000), Emile Grau Sala, Dong Kingman, Walter Snelgrove and James Weeks. The residence was a remarkable synthesis of European style intertwined with New York modernity with splashes of a California color palette.



In that mix is select Asian works of art, 18th century European figures, English porcelain and a music room centering a Bosendorfer ebonized grand piano, expected to bring $20,000-$30,000.



C. Frederick Faude had a keen eye and was a successful art and antiques dealer with galleries in San Francisco and Sausalito. Faude's collection of Grace Hudson paintings was considered one of the country's largest. This auction features seven works by Hudson, including Eagle Chief, Pawnee, 1904 (est. $8,000-$12,000). Beyond paintings, the collection includes lamps by Tiffany Studios, highlighted by an early 20th century Drop Head Dragonfly lamp (est. $40,000-$60,000).



The fine silver offerings range from a wonderful group of Russian cloisonné enamel tableware by makers like Pavel Ovchinnikov (est. $3,000-$5,000) and Feodor Ruckert to a whimsical selection of Austrian and German wager cups.



Other highlights include Francisco Zúñiga's bronze Hombre arrodillado, 1966 (est. $15,000-$20,000), a dramatic and monumental work by Bill Jacklin Ice skaters III, Central Park (Wollman Rink), 1989, a Jean Lurçat oil on canvas from his Table series (est. $10,000-$20,000), and vintage Louis Vuitton luggage, including a Malle Haute steamer trunk (est. $2,000-$3,000).



Also sold will be Marsh & Co. jewelry, an Arthur Espenet Carpenter Wishbone chair (est. $3,000-$5,000), a handsome set of six Genoese walnut armchairs, circa 1800 from the collection of Lorenzo (Renzo) Mongiardino, Milan (est. $10,000-15,000), a Chippendale mahogany block front chest of drawers, Boston, 1770 (est. $3,000-$5,000), a Cary's 12inch terrestrial floor globe, 1833 (est. $2,000-$3,000), fine silver from John Swift to Paul Storr, Chinese porcelain, antique rugs and Harris & McKinnon garden furniture.



Online bidding will be available on AndrewJonesAuctions, LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable. Previews will be held in the Andrew Jones Auctions gallery on Monday, October 21st, and Tuesday, October 22nd, from 10 am to 5 pm Pacific time both days.



To learn more about Andrew Jones Auctions and the sale of items from Design for the Home & Garden on Wednesday, October 23rd, please visit Updates are posted frequently.

Company :-Andrew Jones Auctions

User :- Aileen Ward

Email :...

Phone :-2137488008

Url :-