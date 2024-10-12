Berri Affirms Adherence To UN Resolution 1701
10/12/2024
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri on Saturday affirmed adherence to the government stand demanding an immediate cease-fire and deployment of the Lebanese army troops until the international borders in the south in line with the UN resolution 1701.
Berri made the affirmation during a phone contact with French President Emmanuel macron during which the two sides discussed Political efforts aimed at halting the Israeli Occupation aggression, according to a statement released by the speaker's media bureau.
The talks also dealt with Paris' efforts to hold an international conference to drum up support for Lebanon, help the country cope with the humanitarian crisis resulting from the displacement of more than 1.2 million people and providing aid for them.
The caretaker government, during a session on Friday, declared that it asked the ministry of foreign affairs to ask the UN Security Council to take an immediate resolution calling for a truce and implementing the UN resolution. (end)
