Berri Affirms Adherence To UN Resolution 1701

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri on Saturday affirmed adherence to the stand demanding an immediate cease-fire and deployment of the Lebanese until the international borders in the south in line with the UN 1701.

Berri made the affirmation during a phone contact with French President Emmanuel during which the two sides discussed efforts aimed at halting the Israeli aggression, according to a statement released by the speaker's bureau.

The talks also dealt with Paris' efforts to hold an international conference to drum up support for Lebanon, help the country cope with the humanitarian crisis resulting from the displacement of more than 1.2 million people and providing aid for them.

The caretaker government, during a session on Friday, declared that it asked the ministry of foreign affairs to ask the UN Security Council to take an immediate resolution calling for a truce and implementing the UN resolution. (end)

ayb









