UNIFIL: Another Peacekeeper Injured At UNIFIL Hqs In South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced on Saturday, that "a peacekeeper was last night at the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura due to gunfire stemming from ongoing military activity in the vicinity."

UNIFIL stated in a press release that the soldier's condition is stable and that they "do not yet know the source of the gunfire."

The statement added that "significant damage occurred to buildings at the United Nations site in the town of Ramieh last night due to explosions from nearby shelling."

UNIFIL reiterated its reminder to all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and facilities, including avoiding "combat activities near UNIFIL sites."

In recent days, UNIFIL has reported a series of assaults by Israeli occupation forces against international troops, resulting in injuries to approximately four soldiers. (end)

