Downtown Cairo Hosts 4Th Edition Of CIAD Art Festival

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Downtown Cairo is awash in vibrant contemporary art, as the fourth edition of the Cairo International Art District (CIAD) festival unfolds from October 10-30. Curated by Culturvator- Art D'Egypte, the festival presents a diverse collection of contemporary art in three captivating locations: Cinema, Al-Masnaa, and Access Art Space.

CIAD, a parallel event to the fourth edition of the“Eternity is Now” at the Giza pyramids, provides a stage for both local and international artists to explore the rich history and pulsating presence of Downtown Cairo.







“There's no doubt that art is a reflection of society, and Downtown Cairo, with its rich past and lively present, is the perfect place to showcase the stories and art of our community,” says Nadine Abdel Ghaffar, founder of Culturvator- Art D'Egypte.“CIAD allows contemporary artists to interpret the legacy of this historic area through their works, expressing the beating heart of the city,” she adds.

The festival also embraces“The Designers' Circle,” a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to fostering collaboration between artists, designers, and architects. Encouraging interdisciplinary exchange, the program allows creators from diverse fields to collaborate and unleash their potential.











“The Designers' Circle” will push participants beyond conventional design boundaries and inspire innovative ideas, demonstrating the commitment of Culturvator- Art D'Egypte to nurturing creative talent and expanding the horizons of contemporary design.

The festival features artists from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, America, Belgium, Italy, France, and Switzerland, each offering a unique perspective through diverse works ranging from video and sculpture to paintings and live performances. The festival's choice of Downtown Cairo as a backdrop is fitting. With its distinctive architecture dating back to the 19th century, Downtown Cairo stands as a testament to the ingenuity of global architects who left their mark on the region when Khedive Ismail decided to develop the Egyptian capital. The“Cairo Records” exhibition offers a captivating exploration of the city's diverse spaces, from old cafes steeped in memories to abandoned houses and iconic buildings that have witnessed Cairo's rich history.











“Cairo Records” explores the vital role of artists in documenting Cairo's evolving art scene, celebrating the dynamic relationship between artists and their environments through each artist's unique story, expressed through their artwork and intertwined with the location where it is displayed.

Karim El-Shafei, a longtime supporter of CIAD, believes that Downtown Cairo is a unique place that reflects the diversity of Egyptian society.“The presence of contemporary art in Downtown Cairo means a lot. We're in a historic area, everyone who comes here wants to see its history, and they find themselves in a place that reflects the contemporary Egyptian character in all its details,” he says.

Akitsuhi Takahashi, Egypt and Sudan Programme Specialist for Culture at UNESCO, expressed the organisation's support for Art D'Egypte over the years and highlighted the event's positive impact on the cultural and artistic scene.



