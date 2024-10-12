Does Utopia Exist? David Jeremiah Launches New Teaching Series And Book

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) What is wrong with the world? What is happening to our planet? Will we ever find utopia?

This fall, Dr. David Jeremiah, founder and host of Turning Point broadcast ministry, is launching a new and teaching series entitled The Coming Golden Age

where he answers the question, "Does utopia exist?" and explores many other interesting topics as he jumps seven years into the future following "the Great Disappearance." The Coming Golden Age

follows Dr. Jeremiah's 2023 Wall Street Journal best-selling book The Great Disappearance and picks up seven years into the future to look at how humanity and the earth will be changed following the Rapture.

It's incredible to think that we could be a mere seven years away from the Millennial reign of Christ, a time period on earth that will be vastly different than any other time in history. The Bible is filled with passages that describe this age, but they are often overlooked or misunderstood," said Dr. Jeremiah

The Great Disappearance captured the attention of millions, and the Perhaps Today pre-enactments went viral. Capturing the moment when millions of people "disappeared," these videos got people talking and asking questions about the Bible, End Times, and God's prophetic calendar. Wanting to see those conversations continue and to help individuals find hope and truth amidst today's culture, Dr. Jeremiah dives into the fascinating details of Christ's thousand-year reign on earth, a period of unprecedented peace and prosperity.

The Bible tells us that the Lord has put eternity into the hearts of men and that the whole of creation has been groaning as in the pains of childbirth even up to today. This is because our world today is not as it was created to be. It's a shadow of what God originally created it to be and what it will be again in the future. In his masterpiece, The Chronicles of Narnia, C. S. Lewis explores this theme through his creation of the land of Narnia. We see this particularly towards the end when Unicorn exclaims, "I have come home at last! This is my real country! I belong here. This is the land I have been looking for all my life, though I never knew it till now. The reason why we loved the old Narnia is that it sometimes looked a little like this,"

As the campaign unfolds this October, Dr. Jeremiah's production company will launch the Coming Golden Age

The site will be anchored by a series of PSA videos created to compare today's world with that of the Coming Golden Age. Each PSA is aimed at grabbing the viewers' attention by highlighting a pain point in our world and asking them to image a world without that pain.

The PSAs are the launching points for conversations, while the book, the broadcast series, and the additional resources and content surrounding

The Coming Golden Age

are the backbones of understanding a topic often overlooked. Presented in a way that offers fascinating glimpses of a future that is hard to imagine, but easy to hope for, this new series is filled with topics like-



A World with No War

A World with No Illness

A World with No Natural Disasters

Wild Animals as Pets

Living Past 100

A World with No Devil Israel as the Center of the World

"We all long for brighter days ahead, and they are coming. God's promises never go unfulfilled, but they don't happen on our timetable. As we wait for God's plan to unfold, let's learn all we can about His future reign so we can live each day with that hope of a brighter tomorrow."

Coming Golden Age

website is now live with dozens of videos and articles explaining the Millennial reign of Christ. The Coming Golden Age will air on national television throughout October and November and on radio throughout October. The book and additional study resources are available via

DavidJeremiah

Dr. David Jeremiah is a renowned Bible teacher,

New York Times

bestselling author, and founder/host of Turning Point Broadcast Ministry. With 40 years of ministry and "just getting started," his teaching has led to the creation of the Perhaps Today , Prophecy Academy ,

OVERCOMER ,

Airship Genesis , PASSAGES, and

Why the Nativity? , to name a few.

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as the broadcast ministry of Dr. David Jeremiah to

deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than four decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

