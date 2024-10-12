U.S. House Of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, Candidate Rob Mercuri Visit PGT Trucking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Speaker Mike Johnson and candidate Rob Mercuri visit PGT Trucking to discuss the importance of the trucking industry.

The trucking provides one in 15 jobs in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association and the American Research Institute. Truck drivers move an average of 414,630 tons per day in the state.

PGT Trucking, which was founded and headquartered in Beaver County, part of PA 17, since 1981, had the opportunity to showcase their impact on the local economy. The company employs over 200 employees and company drivers in the Pittsburgh region, with more than 600 staff and drivers nationwide, and partners with over 500 owner-operators and agents. Mercuri spoke to PGT Trucking's staff, drivers and guests about the need to strengthen PA's industrial roots.

"It is time to get Western PA and America back on track," said Rob

Mercuri, candidate for U.S. Congress. "We need to bring common sense back to Washington, and we need to bring jobs back to Western PA."

Speaker Johnson also addressed the crowd of supporters, acknowledging the work ethic of truck drivers and PGT's Proud Professionals.

"PGT is a great American company, showing the kind of grit, American know-how, and can-do spirit that we need to bring back to this country," stated Speaker Johnson.

U.S. Representative Andy Harris (MD) and congressional candidate Julie Fedorchak (ND) were in attendance as well.

"PGT Trucking was honored to host Speaker Johnson and candidate Rob Mercuri," stated Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking President. "As a state representative, Rob Mercuri has supported our business and the trucking industry as a whole, and we are excited to see him continue his work in the U.S. House of Representatives."

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc. is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international, sustainable and specialized solutions. PGT is the leader in innovative freight transportation, building the Future of Flatbed®. PGT was recognized as a 2023-2024 Best Fleets to Drive For®. At PGT, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time."

