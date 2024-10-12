Baba Siddique Killing: Salman Khan Cancels ‘Bigg Boss’ Shoot

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) superstar Salman Khan has cancelled the shoot of his reality show 'Bigg Boss 18' following the news of politician Baba Siddique's killing.

Baba Siddique, who joined Ajit Pawar faction of NCP, died after being shot at by unidentified persons. The firing took place outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Salman reportedly cancelled the shoot of 'Bigg Boss' on Saturday after hearing the news, and rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital from the sets of his show.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt also reached the Lilavati hospital in the late hours of Saturday after hearing about the unfortunate incident.

Salman and Baba Siddique were close friends as the politician held the constituency where Salman lives. Baba Siddique's Iftar parties were considered one of the high-profile events of India's entertainment capital.

It was a Baba Siddique Iftar party in 2013 that ended a long-standing feud between the two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after a five-year-long spat which divided the entire Bollywood into two camps of loyalists.

The two hugged out at Baba Siddique's party, sending the industry into relief and encouraging cross-camp collaborations.

Two people related to the firing of NCP leader Baba Siddique have been taken into custody as per sources in the police department.