3Rd T20I: Kept It Basic And Wanted To Take It A Ball At A Time, Says Sanju Samson

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 12 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who smashed an outstanding 111 off 47 balls in India's 133-run win over Bangladesh to complete a 3-0 series sweep, said his focus was always to stick to the basics of batting and take it one ball at a time. Samson, who smashed 11 fours and eight sixes in his belligerent knock, also becomes the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to hit a hundred in men's T20Is for India.

"The dressing room from the boys out means a lot - they have a lot of happiness for me and that I did well. It can get frustrating knowing what you can do out there, and I have also felt I can do much better.”

“But by playing so many games I know how to deal with pressure and my failures because I have failed a lot. I just focused on the process and knew that I would do well. Playing for your country that pressure was there but I wanted to perform and wanted to show. But I still kept it basic and wanted to take it by one ball,” said Samson on getting the Player of the Match award.

Samson had a lean run since T20Is in Sri Lanka in July, where he bagged two ducks and didn't do much in the first two games against Bangladesh. At Hyderabad, Samson also became the second-fastest India men's batter behind Rohit Sharma to score a ton in the shortest format.

“The leadership tells me they back me no matter what...not just in words but in actions also. Last series I got two ducks and went back to Kerala thinking what would happen, but I'm here. My mentor tells me 'You have to hit five sixes in an over, I'm waiting for that,' I was chasing it and it happened today," he added.

Hardik Pandya, who was adjudged the Player of the Series for his 118 runs, wickets and five catches in the series, lauded the team environment for giving him good space to execute his skills to the best.

"The kind of freedom the skipper and coach have given is fantastic for the whole group. At the end of the day if you can enjoy the sport you can get the maximum out of yourself. When the dressing room is enjoying everyone's success you feel like doing it more.”

“Body has been fantastic, God has been kind to always come up and help me out. The process continues, nothing changes, good days or bad days. I thought shots like my shot over cover in the last over don't come often but when they come it gives a lot of confidence."

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who also crossed the landmark for 50 T20I wickets, said he was keen to make the most of the opportunities he gets. "Happy to reach this small milestone. Healthy competition is good pressure. I wasn't under pressure but didn't want to let go of the opportunity given tonight.”

“I knew Shanto would play reverse sweep early because he likes it. I spotted it before releasing it. Hyderabad is a tough wicket but you have to accept it as a bowler and find a way to succeed. Back home, I had a 50-day break so wanted to work on a few good things. You'll get to see it the more I play."