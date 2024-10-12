E-Cedula For Expats And N-Cedula For Nationals October 15 Digital ID's

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The digital ID card can be used by simply downloading the application, entering the ID number and validating the facial biometrics.

This coming Tuesday, October 15, the

Digital Identity System (SID)

will be available, a technological of the Electoral Tribunal (TE)

that will allow Panamanians and foreign residents to have a digital ID and carry out procedures online.

In this first phase, it will only be available on devices with Android operating systems and users can enter by simply downloading the application, entering their ID number and validating their facial biometrics.







According to the TE, the digital ID card can be used before security entities since it will maintain the QR codes of the physical ID card and the information will be similar to that found in the personal identity documents issued by the entity in physical form.

In addition, all the services of the Multi-Service Kiosks will be available with the same prices and payment methods.

In the system, taking screenshots will not be allowed and once you exit the application, your personal identity disappears.

This measure was made effective by

Decree 43 of October 8, 2024,

which creates and regulates the digital ID card and the digital wallet service.