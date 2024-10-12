Stanley Motta Resigns From The Presidency Of The Board Of Directors Of Copa Holdings
Panamanian businessman Stanley Motta has resigned from the board of directors of Copa Holdings, effective June 30, 2025. Motta, 79, who has appeared on the list of the richest people in the world compiled by the economic magazine Forbes, will remain an“active” director in the company, according to a statement. The members of the Copa Holdings board of directors elected Pedro Heilbron as Motta's successor, effective July 1, 2025. Heilbron will thus assume the role of Executive Chairman of the company and will also maintain his current responsibilities as CEO. “To support Mr. Heilbron in his expanded role, the company has created the position of Executive Vice President, who will report directly to Mr. Heilbron and oversee the commercial and operational areas of Copa Airlines,” the statement said. Motta is a Panamanian investor whose business portfolio includes activities in air transport, logistics, trade and finance, among other economic sectors. He has interests in Copa Airlines, Wingo, TVN, Assa, Banco General, shopping centers (Multi Plaza, Town Center) and duty-free stores, among others.
