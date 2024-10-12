Bizarre! Woman Jumps In Front Of Train As Husband Couldn't Afford New Saree For Dussehra
10/12/2024 10:17:02 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 26-year-old woman killed herself allegedly by jumping in front of a train at Bagjhopa village in Dumka district on Saturday, Police said.
The deceased, identified as Sendo Devi, was apparently unhappy over her husband not gifting her a saree on the occasion of Dussehra, they said.
“The woman had asked for a new saree for Dussehra, but her husband, a tractor driver, could not afford it. This led to her taking the extreme step,” a police officer said.
She was a mother of two minor children, he said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway, the officer added.
