Pass Resolution On Restoring J & K's Statehood In First Cabinet Meeting: Party Amalgam To NC-Cong
Date
10/12/2024 10:11:23 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- An amalgam of several Political parties and social groups on Saturday urged the National Conference-Congress alliance to pass a resolution in its first cabinet meeting seeking restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
Members of the All India Party United Morcha (APUM), who met in Jammu, also congratulated the NC-Congress alliance on its“spectacular victory” in the recent assembly elections, a statement issued here said.
The NC won 42 of the 90 assembly seats which went to polls while the congress won six. The two allies together hold the majority in the 95-member assembly - five members are to be nominated by the lieutenant governor. Four Independents and the lone AAP MLA-elect have also extended their support to the coalition.
In the meeting held at the residence of former MP Sheikh Abdul Rehman, the APUM appealed to the NC-Congress alliance to pass a resolution in its first cabinet meeting seeking restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, providing 200 units of free electricity and regularising daily wage labourers.
The members of the APUM met in Jammu and congratulated the NC-Congress alliance on its spectacular victory in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, it said in a statement here.
Announcing full support to the coalition government, the APUM thanked the people for rejecting“communal forces”.
The meeting was attended by state chief Shiv Sena (UBT) Manish Sahni, prominent activists I D Khajuria,
Salim Mir, Narinder Singh Khalsa, Narinder Khajuria, Comrade Subhash Mehta and Sunny Kant Chib.
|
