Lebanese PM: The Government's Priority Is Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Lebanese caretaker Prime Najib Mikati stated on Saturday that the government's priority at this stage is to work towards a ceasefire, halt the aggression of the Israeli occupation, and ensure the security and safety of Lebanon and its citizens.

During his meeting with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, the Prime Minister emphasized Lebanon's commitment to implementing UN 1701, enhancing the army's presence in the south, and conducting necessary communications with decision-making countries and the United Nations to pressure Israel to fully comply with the resolution.

Regarding his international communications aimed at achieving a ceasefire, a statement from his media office noted that he received a call from U.S. Presidential Envoy Amos Hochstein, during which they discussed ways to reach a ceasefire and stop military confrontations "to return to discussions for a comprehensive political solution based on the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701."

Ghalibaf also met with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and, in a statement to reporters after the meeting, said he carries a message from the Iranian leadership affirming Iran's support for Lebanon during these difficult circumstances.

He added that Iran is "fully prepared and ready to provide any type of assistance to the displaced and those affected by this war, but under governmental oversight and management," expressing hope for setting up a direct airbridge between Iran and Lebanon to deliver such aid.

Ghalibaf stated that his country "will continue to support Lebanese decisions, whether from its government or those issued by the resistance and the people of Lebanon." (end)

