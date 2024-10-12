Ailux Biologics, A Division Of Xtalpi, Enters Into A License Agreement With Janssen Biotech On Biologics AI Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XtalPi, a global leader in AI drug discovery, announced today a

license agreement between Ailux Biologics, a division of XtalPi Inc., and Janssen Biotech, Inc.,(Janssen)

a Johnson & Johnson company, on one of its proprietary biologics AI platforms. Under the agreement, Ailux Biologics grants Janssen and its affiliates a non-exclusive license to leverage its XtalFoldTM

platform for the discovery and engineering of biologics. XtalFoldTM is a proprietary AI-based software suite that provides rapid and accurate structural insights to accelerate biologics innovation across multiple phases. The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

XtalFoldTM utilizes sequence information alone to model the interaction between biomolecules, which forms the foundation of biotherapeutics like monoclonal antibodies. In rigorous benchmark studies, XtalFoldTM achieved state-of-the-art performance in terms of overall success rate and the quality of hard-to-model regions like the antibody-antigen interface. Since its launch one year ago, XtalFoldTM has been fully validated in more than 30 partner and internal programs, delivering highly impactful results in a

variety of use cases, including antigen design, epitope identification, affinity maturation, pH-sensitivity

engineering, and bispecifics design.

Yi (Alex) Li, VP of XtalPi and Head of Ailux Biologics, said: "Biologics are intricate machines that

operate in three-dimensional space. XtalFoldTM enables the visualization and design of biologics in 3D space in real time, which could take months using currently available experimental approaches. We are

excited to share with Janssen this foundational technology, which has already proven transformative in-house."

About XtalPi

XtalPi ("QuantumPharm Inc.", stock code: 2228) is a quantum physics-based, AI-powered, and robotics-driven, innovative R&D platform company. Established in 2015 by three postdoctoral physicists at

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

(MIT), the company is dedicated to driving intelligent and digital transformation in the life sciences and materials sciences sectors. XtalPi combines quantum physics, AI, cloud computing, and large-scale robotics to provide R&D solutions and services for biomedicine, chemical, renewable energy and advanced materials industries globally.

About Ailux Biologics

Ailux

Biologics is a division of XtalPi

dedicated to the innovation in large molecule drug discovery. With a team of around 100 experts, Ailux has established a state-of-the-art biologics discovery lab, a proprietary database purpose-built for AI (AtlaXTM) and a trio of AI platforms, including a structure modeling suite (XtalFoldTM), a generative large language model for proteins (XenProTTM) and a predictive AI suite for biologics (XentientTM). Ailux partners with pharma and biotech companies to

accelerate their biologics programs with AI-powered, lab-validated solutions. To learn more, visit and follow @Ailux Biologics on Linkedin.

SOURCE XtalPi Inc.

