Poland To Suspend Asylum Right To Reduce Illegal Migration

(MENAFN- IANS) Warsaw, Oct 12 (IANS) Poland plans to implement a temporary suspension of the right to asylum in a bid to reduce illegal immigration, Prime Donald Tusk announced on Saturday.

During a Civic (PO) party in Warsaw, Tusk unveiled a multi-year migration strategy, which includes this suspension. He emphasised the need for European recognition of Poland's decision, explaining that the right to asylum is being exploited by hostile nations and human traffickers.

"Our state must regain full control over who enters the country," Tusk said, assuring that the government would minimise illegal migration. He also stressed that Poland would not adopt any EU policies that jeopardize its security, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tusk further emphasized the importance of integration for those wishing to stay in Poland long-term, citing Germany's past failure to prioritize this in its migration policy.