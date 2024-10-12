Bihar Dy CM Moves In 5 Desh Ratna Marg Bungalow

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 12 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Samrat Chaudhary on Saturday shifted into the official bungalow at 5 Desh Ratna Marg in Patna on the Vijayadashami.

Tejashwi Yadav had occupied this bungalow during his tenure as Deputy Chief Minister. However after the changed in February this year, he was served a notice by the Building Department and was asked to vacate the residence. The bungalow has now been allocated to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Samrat Choudhary along with his wife, daughter and other family members entered the bungalow which will now serve as his residence cum camp office.

The bungalow has been the subject of controversy recently with allegations from BJP leaders claiming that new household equipment, including air conditioners, had been replaced with old ones.

The accusations sparked a response from RJD leaders including Tejashwi Yadav, who threatened legal action against those making such claims.

The bungalow has been in the headlines since 2015 when Tejashwi Yadav first assumed office. Significant renovations were made at the time, reportedly transforming the residence into a five-star hotel-like space, with crores of rupees spent on it.

The extravagant spending drew criticism from the then Deputy Chief Minister, Late Sushil Kumar Modi, who questioned the wasteful expenditure.

BJP state spokesperson Nikhil Anand, the national general secretary of the BJP OBC wing emphasised that the bungalow will no longer serve as a symbol of exclusivity.

“It will be accessible to the general public, and Samrat Chaudhary will address the issues of Bihar's citizens from there. People can directly come here and meet with him to resolve the issue,” he claimed.