Huawei Boosts Intelligent Talent in ME&CA with ICT Competition 2024-2025

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, October 08, 2024 - The 2024-2025 edition of the annual Huawei ICT Competition, organized in partnership with UNESCO IITE (Institute for Information Technologies in Education), is back for another year, offering exciting new opportunities for students across the Middle East and Central Asia (ME&CA) to showcase their skills and passion for technology. More than 30,000 from 21 countries across the region are set to participate in the prestigious global competition.



This year's Huawei ICT Competition features a redesigned format aimed at expanding opportunities for the youth. The National Preliminary and National Final stages of the competition will be conducted in-country. For the first time, the Regional Final exams and the Competition Training before the Global Final stage will be conducted in-country. The Huawei ICT Competition 2024-2025 is open to all students from Huawei ICT Academies, universities, colleges, and educational institutions across the Middle East and Central Asia.



Steven Yi, President of Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, said, "The Huawei ICT Competition represents our commitment to making advanced digital skills more accessible to youth across the Middle East and Central Asia. This competition is not just about recognizing talent; it's about nurturing the digital leaders of tomorrow who will drive innovation and digital transformation in their respective countries."



The Innovation Competition, now in its third year, returns with a focus on examining participants' capacity for technical innovation and application in the AI and ICT domains. This initiative challenges participants to design solutions that generate both social and commercial value using Huawei AI-related technologies or combining AI with relevant technologies such as IoT, big data, cloud computing, and mobile internet. Participants will develop software and integrated hardware-software entries to address specific challenges in industries and real-life scenarios.



The competition includes the Network, Cloud, and Computing Tracks. It will examine students' theoretical knowledge and hands-on ICT skills, as well as their ability to work in a team. Participants will have written exams at the National Preliminary and National Final stages, while lab exams will be conducted for the Regional Final and Global Final stages.



Huawei will provide comprehensive mentorship and training programs to help participants prepare for each stage of the competition. These programs will offer students the opportunity to learn firsthand from Huawei experts on the latest ICT developments and international trends and gain hands-on skills development training.



Huawei will host a series of roadshows from August to October 2024 to encourage student registrations across the region. The National Preliminary and the National Finals for all ME&CA countries are expected to occur in October and November. National finalists will benefit from special training to prepare for the Regional Final competition.



The Regional Finalists will receive prestigious awards, certificates, and gifts at the grand awarding ceremony. Participants stand a chance of winning a range of prizes, including Huawei devices and internship opportunities at Huawei offices in their respective home countries. Additionally, the competition will recognize outstanding ICT Academies and instructors for their role in developing ICT talent.



The Huawei ICT Competition has made tremendous progress since its inception in 2017. The 2023-2024 edition drew over 27,500 students from more than 600 universities across 21 countries in the Middle East and Central Asia. The competition has garnered support from UNESCO IITE and over 20 regional ministries, operators, and industry partners.



Students from registered universities across the Middle East and Central Asia are invited to participate in this year's competition. Interested individuals can find more information and register by visiting the Huawei website.







