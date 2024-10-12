MDLBEAST studios host the Kingdom's first Songwriting Camp for Hip Hop and Indie Pop Artists in the MENA Region at Beast House

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) MDLBEAST, the leading Saudi entertainment company has unveiled exciting new plans to utilize their in-house, purpose-built recording studios — Beast House — to host a series of inspiring writing camps. This initiative follows the recent announcement of the launch of MDLBEAST Publishing, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s first music publishing entity. The MDLBEAST team remains committed to offering career development opportunities to music creators in the region and beyond.



Songwriting camps are widely recognized as intensive, transformative experiences that can accelerate the growth and success of aspiring songwriters. They provide opportunities for collaboration, networking, skills development, confidence building, and showcasing songwriting and producing talent. MDLBEAST Records and Publishing continues to lead the way for aspiring creators, equipping them with the essential tools necessary for professional and creative development.



“It was a pleasure to welcome local and regional singers, songwriters and producers to Riyadh and our studios at Beast House, so much talent and comradery for this special first week. The attendance of our friends from Jordan, Egypt, Sudan and Lebanon, working alongside Saudi talent and producers was a breathtaking experience. The creativity and passion for music was infectious, pulsating through the studios and breakout spaces.



The purpose of Beast House is to build a hub where like-minded talent can come and share ideas, build relations and create together. The aim of this camp was to focus on Arabic singers and songwriters, and mix with producers and musicians to push down the walls of the past and make new and exciting steps forward, defining the emerging new identity and sound from Saudi and the region.”

- Talal Albahiti,COO, MDLBEAST



MDLBEAST collaborated with Dubai-based A&R Management firm The Gold Pound and Egyptian music management and label Beatroot, on this first camp, and will be collaborating with more partners in a series of writing camps scheduled for the upcoming months. Hosted at Beast House in the Jax area of Riyadh, the week-long camp attracted a wealth of talent to the Kingdom’s capital, providing participants with the opportunity to experience the state-of-the-art production studios in this newly designated "home for creatives."



MDLBEAST Records and Publishing aims to set a precedent for proving & promoting the value of songwriting camps for the development of talent and new music. The camp featured a number of renowned artists & producers including:



Singer songwriters - Asayel, Nour, Tiara, Dana Salah, Karim Osama, Colo, Ziad Zaza, Taffy

Producers - Nasir, Ismail Nosrat, Bash Mohanad, Saud



With a focus on Arabic language in hip-hop and indie pop genres, the participants engaged in hands-on collaborative writing sessions, allowing them to refine their skills and develop their projects. This cultural exchange brought together diverse voices from the MENA region, promoting cultural dialogue, allowing artists to explore and incorporate their various influences into their music.



With a commitment to empower artists, composers & songwriters, MDLBEAST Publishing is providing unparalleled support, innovative solutions and a platform to amplify voices of songwriters on a global scale. Through a number of strategic partnerships, MDLBEAST’s deep understanding of regional & international music trends enables the company to create vibrant & dynamic solutions that help the musical ecosystem flourish.



