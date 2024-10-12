(MENAFNEditorial)

Umeed LGBTQ+ Matrimony Services to Launch LBMALL, a New App for Ladyboys and Shemales in Bangkok



**Press Release**:

Umeed, a leading LGBTQ+ matrimony service in India, is set to expand its offerings with the upcoming launch ofLBMALL, a mobile app designed specifically for ladyboys and shemales. Bangkok, a global hub for the transgender community, attracts ladyboys and shemales from around the world, many of whom are involved in the sex trade, while others hold esteemed professional roles. LBMALL aims to serve this diverse community by offering a dedicated platform for connections, whether for relationships or community-building.



Founder Sameer Sreejesh, a South Indian entrepreneur with businesses in both Mumbai and Bangkok, is spearheading this new venture. “Bangkok is home to a vibrant ladyboy and shemale community, and LBMALL will provide them with a space tailored to their needs,” Sameer shared. He emphasized the importance of inclusivity, highlighting the app’s role in creating a safe and supportive environment for all users.



Sameer, who splits his time between Mumbai and Bangkok, is also the owner of multiple successful businesses. In addition to Umeed, he manages Direct Rooms, a serviced apartment business in Bangkok, and owns the popular herbal fat burner Lida. Through his production company, FLOPMAKERS, he is involved in music and movie production. Known for his fitness-focused lifestyle, Sameer credits his youthful appearance to his dedication to physical health.



Speaking on Umeed’s success, Sameer expressed pride in the overwhelming response from users. “Many of our members have found happiness and lifelong partners through Umeed,” he said. Umeed, which translates to ‘Hope,’ is run by members of the LGBTQ+ community, further strengthening its commitment to inclusivity. The platform has become a lifeline for many, and Sameer is eager to extend that support through LBMALL.



LBMALL will offer a free membership model with premium options, following in the footsteps of Umeed. The app is designed to be accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances. "We want to ensure that this community has a space where they feel valued, whether they're part of the sex trade or working in corporate environments,” Sameer explained.



With articles about his ventures published in international news outlets and Indian media, including Boomrang and Reuters, Sameer Sreejesh is widely recognized for his business acumen. He credits his success to his dedicated management team, who he considers more like family.



As Umeed continues to lead in LGBTQ+ support and event sponsorship, the launch of LBMALL marks an exciting new chapter for the company. Sameer is confident that LBMALL will positively impact the ladyboy and shemale communities, providing them with a much-needed platform for connection and growth.



The app is set to launch soon, and Sameer eagerly anticipates its role in empowering the community, bringing people together, and continuing Umeed’s mission of promoting love and inclusion for all.



