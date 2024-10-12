عربي


Saudi FM, EU Rep. Discuss Regional, Int'l Situation


10/12/2024 9:07:19 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Saturday discussed regional and international developments.
This came during a phone conversation between both officials, during which they also addressed ongoing efforts in this regard, said the Saudi Foreign Ministry in a press release. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

