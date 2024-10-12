Saudi FM, EU Rep. Discuss Regional, Int'l Situation

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Prince Faisal bin Farhan and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Saturday discussed regional and international developments. This came during a phone conversation between both officials, during which they also addressed ongoing efforts in this regard, said the Saudi Foreign in a press release. (end) kns

